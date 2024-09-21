5 Upcoming Compact Cars This Festive Season – Tata To Mahindra

Here we have explained about the 5 upcoming compact cars that are expected to launch from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Honda and Nissan

Capitalising on the festive season furore, automakers will bring in new models every year during this period and 2024 won’t be any different as Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Honda and Nissan will introduce new compact offerings sooner rather than later. Here we have explained about them:

1. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will hit dealerships within the next two months and it will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. The compact sedan will have plenty in common with the latest Swift including the equipment list and powertrain options. It will be equipped with a 1.2L Z-series petrol engine with MT and AMT choices.

2. New Honda Amaze:

By the end of this year, Honda is expected to launch the third-generation Amaze in India. Just like its main rival Dzire, it will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out. However, the existing engine and gearbox options will be carried over.

3. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG-spec Tata Nexon made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year. Upon launch in the coming weeks, it will become the first turbocharged petrol engine equipped CNG variant in India and courtesy of the twin-cylinder technology, it will boast usable boot volume too.

4. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The facelifted Nissan Magnite, set to launch on October 4, 2024, has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times in India. This mid-cycle refresh will bring updates to both the exterior and interior, while the powertrain options are expected to stay the same. Inside the cabin, new features are likely to be introduced.

5.Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Reports indicate that Mahindra will launch the electric variant of the XUV 3XO before the closure of this calendar year in India. The XUV 3XO EV will likely be equipped with the small battery pack found in the XUV 400 and it will boast a claimed range of just over 400 km. It will compete directly with the Tata Punch EV and the entry-level trims of the Nexon EV.