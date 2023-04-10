5 Upcoming CNG Cars You Should Know – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia

Here we have explained about the five upcoming CNG vehicles that will likely hit the market in the coming months from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Kia

The CNG vehicles have the significant advantage of returning high fuel efficiency and in the affordable market space, they are still preferred despite the increase in prices of CNG fuel. Here we have explained about five of the upcoming ones:

1. Hyundai Ai3 CNG:

Hyundai will host the global debut of the Ai3 micro SUV in the coming months before its domestic market launch later this year. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and will have a lot in common with the compact hatchback. The Ai3 will be available in an expansive range as it could be sold with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

The 1.2L petrol engine could get the bi-fuel option. Whether the CNG version will be available right from the start or not is yet unknown.

2. Kia Sonet CNG:

Judging by a recently spotted test prototype, Kia India could launch the CNG version of the Sonet in the near future. It could be offered in the X-Line grade, powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with lesser power and torque. It could cost around Rs. 1 lakh over the regular variant, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. But, it’s safe to bet on the possibility of a 1.2L NA petrol mill with CNG tech as it could be less expensive.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG:

Later this month, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Fronx in India. It will be sold exclusively through the Nexa chain of premium outlets and will derive power from a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. With Maruti Suzuki consistently expanding its CNG range, we can expect the Fronx to get the bi-fuel treatment in the near future as well.

3. Tata Punch And Altroz CNG:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors unveiled the CNG-spec Punch and Altroz. They are expected to go on sale later this calendar year and they will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine. One of the key highlights will be the presence of two CNG tanks arranged in parallel to each other. Thus, the bootspace won’t be sacrificed.