5 Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 15 Lakh In India – 4 SUVs & 1 MPV

Before the end of this year, Tata Motors will introduce the facelifted Harrier and Safari as well while the heavily updated Nexon EV will also be launched but the trio will cost above Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). From Tata’s stable, however, the revised Nexon is slated to arrive by the middle of September 2023 and the Punch EV will also be priced around Rs. 11-12 lakh (ex-showroom). Here we have listed all the upcoming cars launching in the coming months that will be priced well under Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The updated Tata Nexon will draw heavy design inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The interior will be brand new with the presence of a revised dashboard and centre console, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive touch-based controls, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags and much more.

The existing 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engines will be retained and their performance numbers are expected to remain the same as well. However, a new DCT will be introduced with the gasoline mill as an option while a five-speed manual transmission will be available in the low-spec trims. The Nexon facelift will likely cost between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Toyota Rumion:

To likely be priced at around Rs. 9-13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and comes with minor exterior changes compared to its donor. Scheduled to launch by the end of this month, the Toyota Rumion will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine with MT and AT options. A CNG variant will also be on offer.

3. Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate will likely carry a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices will be announced on September 4 and it will derive power from a 1.5L NA VTEC petrol engine, linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT. It is based on the same platform as the fifth-gen City.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Underpinned by the CMP platform as the C3, the C3 Aircross is heavily localised and due to the absence of a lot of key features, we do expect it to be priced competitively as the starting price could be around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the five-seater version. It will be sold with a seven-seater option as well and in which, the third row can be flat-folded and removed completely.

5. Tata Punch EV:

The electric version of the Tata Punch has already been caught testing multiple times and it will go on sale before the end of this CY. It will be based on the Ziptron technology as well and the claimed driving range could be around 350 km and it will be positioned above the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.