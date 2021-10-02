5 Upcoming Cars/Two-Wheelers Launching In India This Month

The Diwali festive season is right around the corner, and a few automakers are planning to launch a few cars and two-wheelers ahead of that

The Indian automobile industry has been showing remarkable growth post lockdown, and almost all manufacturers are now preparing for the upcoming festive season. Car and two-wheeler sales are expected to see a major boost during Diwali this year, and ahead of that, a few new vehicles are set to launch in India.

Here, we take a look at the top five vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, which are expected to launch in India this month.

1. Tata Punch

Tata’s upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch, will be unveiled in India on October 4, with the launch following a few weeks after. Based on the brand’s ALFA platform, Tata Punch will be available with just one engine option – a 1.2L NA petrol motor (86 PS/113 Nm), with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The Punch will offer a lot of space in the cabin, despite its compact dimensions, along with plenty of features, like a semi-digital console, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, etc.

2. MG Astor

MG will introduce a new midsize SUV in India – Astor – on October 7. This upcoming model will get a few segment-first features, like level-2 autonomous safety features and AI personal assistant, along with plenty of other impressive pieces of equipment. There will be two engine options on offer – a 1.5L petrol unit (110 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.3L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/220 Nm). The former can be had with a 6-speed MT or a CVT, while the latter gets a 6-speed AT.

3. Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to update the Fortuner range in India, slated for 8th October. The standard variants will get a few changes, like a space-saver steel spare wheel (instead of a full-size spare wheel) and dual-zone climate control. The biggest change, however, will be the addition of Legender 4×4 variant to the SUV’s range. The 2.8L turbo-diesel engine (204 PS/500 Nm) on the Fortuner Legender will remain unchanged.

4. TVS Jupiter 125

TVS recently released a teaser for a new model, likely to be Jupiter 125, slated to launch on October 7. As per reports, TVS Jupiter 125 will have a completely different design compared to the existing Jupiter 110, along with a few other changes. The fuel-filler cap will be present on the front apron, and the under-seat storage will be the best in class. It will likely be powered by the Ntorq’s 124.8cc engine, but in a lower state of tune.

5. Updated BMW G310 R/G310 GS

BMW Motorrad will launch the updated G310 GS and G310 R in India on October 8. The new models will get different paint schemes, with no changes to the mechanicals department – including the 313cc, single-cylinder engine (34 PS/28 Nm), mated to a 6-speed transmission. We don’t a major change in price, if any, with the arrival of these updates.