5 Upcoming Cars Spied On Test In India (Launch Details)

Here we have explained about the five upcoming cars that have already been spied testing in India ahead of their market launch

The CY 2024/25 is shaping up to be one of the busiest within the auto industry as a host of new launches have been planned and here we have explained about the upcoming models that have already been spotted testing.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The eVX concept made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and in the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show 2023, it was showcased in its more evolved avatar alongside revealing the interior. Its road testing in India has commenced judging by recent spy images and it will go on sale in 2025 following its global debut late next year. It will have a claimed range of around 550 km.

2. Mahindra Thar 5 Door:

The five-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be introduced in India next year and it will get a longer wheelbase and a more spacious cabin. The interior will get more advanced features and technologies while the exterior will get subtle updates to differentiate itself from its existing three-door sibling. It will be powered by the 2.2L diesel and the 2.0L petrol engine with MT and AT options.

3. Tata Curvv:

The Tata Curvv has already been showcased in its concept form twice and it will be launched in H1 2024 in its electric guise before the arrival of the ICE version soon after. It will have a range of over 500 km while the ICE variant will feature a 1.5L turbo DI petrol engine kicking out 168 bhp and 280 Nm, and it will be hooked with a six-speed manual or an automatic unit.

4. Mahindra Scorpio Based Pik Up:

At the Futurescape event in South Africa in August 2023, Mahindra unveiled the electric version of the Thar and the Scorpio N based Pik Up in their conceptual state. Just like others in the list, it has been spied testing as well recently but expect the market launch to happen only in 2025.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be introduced in early 2024 and it will receive big updates inside and out. The equipment list will be thoroughly upgraded and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm. It will be one of the hottest car launches of the whole year considering its popularity in the midsize SUV space.