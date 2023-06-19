5 Upcoming Cars Launching Before Diwali For Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Here we have talked about five upcoming cars that are expected to go on sale before Diwali costing under Rs. 10 lakh in the Indian market

The festive season will always see plenty of action in terms of new launches as automakers will try to utilise the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst buyers. Here we have listed five of the upcoming cars that will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh and will go on sale in the coming months:

1. Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. The micro SUV will directly compete against Tata Punch and will be packed with features including six airbags as standard. The five-seater is underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and it will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol, linked with a five-speed MT or an AMT. A CNG variant will also be available.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon will be influenced by the Curvv concept as it will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. It will reportedly be introduced around August 2023 and will derive power from a new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine and it will accompany the existing 1.5L diesel mill.

3. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG debuted alongside the Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The Altroz CNG was introduced only a few weeks ago while the Punch CNG will more likely go on sale later this year. The 1.2L petrol engine will be utilised while the twin-cylinder setup will help save bootspace by a big margin.

4. Hyundai i20 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai i20 has already been caught testing in India and it will get minor exterior changes to extend the lifecycle of the existing model. While no mechanical revisions are expected, the interior could gain some new features.

5. Toyota Taisor:

The badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx could be dubbed the Taisor. The compact SUV coupe is expected to be heavily influenced by the global Yaris Cross in terms of design and it could go on sale in the coming months but no official confirmation has been made yet. The Toyota Tisor could be equipped with a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.