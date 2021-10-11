5 Upcoming Cars By Diwali 2021 – New Celerio To Vitara Brezza CNG

Check out our list of the top five vehicles that are slated to (or speculated to) launch in the Indian market by Diwali this year

With the Diwali season fast approaching, carmakers in India are preparing for a festive sales boost. In preparation for that, a few manufacturers have rolled out some brand-new cars in our market, in order to attract curious new buyers, and a few other carmakers are planning to do so in the coming days.

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming vehicles that are expected to or scheduled to launch around Diwali this year.

1. Tata Punch

Tata’s new micro-SUV, the Punch, is all set to launch in India on October 20. The manufacturer has already revealed all the details about the vehicle, save for the price list. The Punch will be available with a 1.2L petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. As per speculations, it will have a starting price of around Rs. 5.5 lakh.

2. New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the next-generation Celerio in our market soon, likely next month. The upcoming new model has already been spied without camouflage, and the exterior design is completely new. The interior will likely feature a few changes as well. The new-gen Celerio is expected to get two engine options – a 1.0L petrol (68 PS) and a 1.2L petrol unit (83 PS).

3. Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its CNG-powered vehicle range in the Indian market. As per speculations, the Brezza is expected to get a CNG powerplant as well. As per leaked info, the Vitara Brezza CNG will get a 1.5L engine, rated at 105 PS/138 Nm when running on petrol and 93 PS/122 Nm when running on natural gas.

4. Maruti Swift & Dzire CNG

Maruti is planning to launch the CNG powered versions of the Swift and Dzire as well, and test models have been spied a few times already. The powertrain details had leaked online a few months earlier; they will be powered by a 1.2L engine, which generates 83 PS/113 Nm on petrol and 72 PS/95 Nm when running on CNG.

5. Tata Tiago & Tigor CNG

Tata Motors has been testing the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in India for quite a while now. Rumours suggest that the manufacturer will launch these CNG powered models in our market next month. The technical specifications are not known, but we can safely assume that they would get the same 1.2L engine as the regular Tiago and Tigor, with just a factory-fitted CNG kit added.