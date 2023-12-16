5 Upcoming Car Launches Within The Next 3 Months In India

Here we have explained about the 5 upcoming car launches that will happen within the next 3 months in the Indian market

In the first three months of the 2024 calendar year, the Indian auto market will witness the launch of at least 5 new cars and here we have listed them:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Taking an evolutionary approach to design, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will go on sale one early 2024 and it has already been spied quite a few times. It will mimic the Swift concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and it will boast a more feature-rich interior. A new 1.2L Z series mild hybrid petrol engine will join the lineup.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

In February or March 2024, Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300 in India. The updated compact SUV will gain a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and rear end taking inspiration from the XUV700 and BE concepts. The cabin will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument console and much more but the existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will be carried over.

3. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

On January 16, 2024 Hyundai will unveil the facelifted Creta with notable changes inside and out. The exterior will be heavily influenced by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design language while the interior will come with new features including Level 2 ADAS. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm will be added to the portfolio.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift:

Only a few days ago, Kia India unveiled the Sonet facelift in India and it will officially go on sale in January 2024. The bookings will commence on December 20 as the five-seater is equipped with a more upmarket features list. The exterior also gets its share of changes and the diesel manual trim has made a comeback.

5. Tata Punch EV:

Tata Motors is planning to launch a host of new passenger vehicles next year and the list will likely include the Punch EV. It will have exterior differences compared to its ICE sibling and the interior will be more premium judging by the spy images. It could be sold in two battery configurations and will be slotted below the Nexon EV.