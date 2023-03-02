5 Upcoming Car Launches This Month – Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota

The new-gen 2023 Hyundai Verna will undoubtedly be the biggest launch of this month as it gets a whole host of changes inside and out

Honda Cars India will launch the facelifted City today in India and new car launches will come flowing in throughout this month. Here we have explained about the confirmed as well as probable new cars waiting to enter dealerships and bookings for some of them are already open:

1. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The new generation Hyundai Verna will hit the market on March 21, 2023 and is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy taking inspiration from the global Elantra. The interior will be a radical departure compared to the outgoing model and features such as ADAS will be available. A new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will also be part of the lineup.

2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will likely go on sale this month. Upon arrival, it will become the first compact SUV to feature a CNG powertrain. The existing 1.5L petrol engine will be used and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Expect it to be available in multiple variants.

3. Lexus RX:

The prices of the fifth-generation Lexus RX, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, will be announced in the coming days and it will be sold in RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance guises. The former will use a 2.5L turbo petrol and the latter will be equipped with a 2.4L turbo petrol engine and both are hybridised.

4. 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta:

The bookings for the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta are already open at authorised dealerships and it will be retailed only with a 2.4-litre diesel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It comes in seven- and eight-seater configurations and the front fascia gets minor changes to give a refreshed vibe. No interior changes have been made.

5. 2023 Hyundai Alcazar:

Only a few days ago, Hyundai commenced the official reservations for the 2023 Alcazar. The three-row SUV gains minor exterior changes and feature updates. The key highlight will be the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm and is linked with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. The powertrain will also be available in the new-gen Verna.