5 Upcoming Car Launches Over The Next 2 Months – BYD, MG To Jeep

Brands like Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG Motor and Force are expected to launch new models before the end of this calendar year in India

The Indian automotive market will witness plenty of action in the remaining two months of this calendar year and here we have listed some of the upcoming models ranging across different segments. The list also included an electric SUV:

1. BYD Atto 3:

BYD India unveiled the Atto 3 electric SUV a few weeks ago and its official prices will be announced in December 2022. The five-seater will take on MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric facelift. Boasting the renowned Blade Battery technology, it has a claimed driving range of 521 km on a single charge. It can replenish back to 80 per cent from zero in 50 minutes using an 80 kW fast charger.

2. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The five-door version of the Force Gurkha is inching closer to launch in the domestic market as it has been spotted multiple times undisguised. It will compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar that will be launched next year. Thus, Force will look to have the upper hand in this particular segment with the larger Gurkha.

3. Mercedes GLB 7-Seater:

The seven-seater Mercedes GLB will go on sale in December 2022 and it will be brought into the country as a full import. It could be priced around Rs. 70 lakh and has larger proportions than the GLA with an overall length of 4,634 mm and a wheelbase of 2,829 mm. With the looks derived from the GLS, the interior has a lot in common with the GLA. The EQB is also coming before the end of this year.

4. Jeep Grand Cherokee:

Jeep India will introduce the locally assembled Grand Cherokee next month and the deliveries will commence around December 2022. It will become the fourth locally-made SUV from the American manufacturer following the Compass, Wrangler and Meridian. It could be sold only in the standard five-seater configuration upon launch as the longer L variant may not be available.

5. MG Hector Facelift:

The facelifted version of the MG Hector has already been teased a few times officially. It will likely be the first to launch amongst the models we have listed here. The updated midsize SUV will feature a revised grille section and the interior will gain a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart technology. No mechanical changes are likely.