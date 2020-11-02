5 Upcoming Bikes Spied On Test, Launching Soon – Meteor To KX 650

A range of new bikes are set to be launched in the coming months across different segments, which will certainly bring back the auto industry back on track

Since the automobile industry seems to be recovering at a great pace, manufacturers are lining up to launch the products that they had originally planned to introduce in the last couple of months. That being said, a range of new upcoming bikes were caught testing around the beginning of this year, but couldn’t be debuted because of the unprecedented occurrence.

However, with the normal life coming back to normal, the motorcycles that were previously spied will now be launched in the country soon. Here is a list of 5 such bikes that will debut in the Indian market in the coming months –

1. Husqvarna 200

Husqvarna entered the Indian market earlier this year with the launch of the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, that are priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the motorcycles make use of the 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor (30 PS/24 Nm) from the KTM 250 Duke.

Now, the motorcycle manufacturer will be launching the Svartpilen 200 and Vitpilen 200 in the Indian market in order to attract a wider group of audience. The former was spied on test in Pune just over a month ago, but a launch timeline is yet to be revealed. The Husqvarna 200 bikes will draw power from the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine as the 200 Duke, which makes 25 PS and 19.3 Nm. It comes paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with bi-directional quick-shifter. The bikes will come equipped with disc brakes on both the ends, coupled with dual-channel ABS.

2. KTM Adventure 250

KTM launched its first adventure touring motorcycle for the Indian market late last year, i.e. KTM 390 Adventure, which is currently priced at Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom). However, in order to attract a wider group of audience, KTM is all set to introduce a more serious rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan as well as the Hero XPulse 200.

The new adventure bike from KTM will be the 250 Adventure, which will go on to become the most affordable bike to be built with KTM’s adventure touring pedigree in its history. Powering the ADV will be 250 Duke’s 248.8 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque.

3. Royal Enfield Meteor 350

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is working on a replacement for the now discontinued Thunderbird, which will soon be launched under the ‘Meteor 350’ name. The new bike will be based on an all-new J platform, and will be equipped with a new 350 cc engine that generates 20.48 PS of max power as well as 27 Nm of peak torque.

Keeping aside the powertrain, the Meteor 350 is touted to become the most advanced and feature-loaded Royal Enfield bike yet. The bike will get a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a small colour TFT screen to display turn-by-turn navigation. The Meteor 350 will also offer a USB port so that you stay connected during the ride and it will be launched on 6th Novemebr in India.

4. Royal Enfield Cruiser 650

The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer currently retails two 650 cc motorcycles in the Indian market, i.e. the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, priced at Rs 2.64 lakh and Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. While the two 650 twins have been the flagship Royal Enfield bikes for few years now, it looks like the Interceptor and Continental GT will soon be getting a new 650 cc sibling soon, which could go on to become the most premium RE bike in India.

Speculations about the new Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser bike started brewing when the upcoming motorcycle was spied on test last month, along with a bunch of other Royal Enfield bikes. Powering the cruiser will likely be the same 648 cc parallel twin, air-oil cooled engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This engine makes 48 PS of max power at 7250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

5. New Royal Enfield Classic 350

Just like the Thunderbird has been replaced with the Meteor, the aging Classic 350 will also be replaced with a slightly modern new-gen version, which will aim to be a better blend of retro styling with modern features. The bike was spotted testing earlier this year, however, Royal Enfield is yet to confirm the news.

Powering the new-gen Classic 350 will likely be the same new 350 cc engine as the upcoming Meteor 350, producing 20.48 PS power and 27 Nm torque. The bike will likely feature a designed fuel tank, new exhaust pipes, revised tail-lamp cluster as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster.