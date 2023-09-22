5 Upcoming Bike Launches Over The Next 2 Months – RE To Yamaha

Royal Enfield, Triumph, Yamaha and Aprilia will introduce new motorcycles in India over the next two months to take advantage of the festive season furore

Over the next two months, brands such as Royal Enfield, Triumph, Yamaha and Aprilia will launch new motorcycles in the domestic market pertaining to different segments to lure in buyers during this festive season and here we have all the much-needed dope:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched by the end of next month or in early November 2023. It will feature a brand new 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, capable of developing close to 40 hp. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission. The dual-purpose adv will be packed with features such as a circular all-digital instrument cluster, all LED lighting, long travel suspension (USD front forks and monoshock rear), dual-channel ABS system, split seats, wide handlebar, transparent windscreen and so on.

2. Aprilia RS 457:

During the Indian MotoGP weekend, Aprilia unveiled the RS 457 and its pre-bookings will commence soon in India. The Italian marque is aiming to make the faired supersport available in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities within the next 12 months. The made-in-India motorcycle producing around 47 hp from a parallel twin engine will likely be priced at around Rs. 4.2 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on Kawasaki Ninja 400, Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, etc.

3. Triumph Scrambler 400X:

The Triumph Scrambler 400X will be introduced next month and it will derive power from a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering around 40 hp and 37.5 Nm as in the Speed 400. It will have a larger front wheel, higher ground clearance, and a longer wheelbase in comparison. It will be shod on block pattern tyres and will have the same cluster as its naked roadster counterpart.

4. Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

Sticking by the latest emission standards, Yamaha India will bring in the R3 and MT-03 this festive season. The long-awaited motorcycles will use a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine churning out around 40 hp and 29.4 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed gearbox. They will feature LED headlamp unit, a dual-channel ABS system, a digital instrument console and so on.