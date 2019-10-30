5 Upcoming Bajaj Bikes, Scooters – Chetak Electric To Pulsar 250: Video

Bajaj Auto will introduce the electrified Chetak alongside other models from KTM and the brand new Husqvarna firm

Bajaj Auto has a range of new products waiting to enter the domestic market and they will target different segments across varying price range. One of the most anticipated of them all has to be the Chetak EV. The evocative nameplate is returning to the Indian scenes after nearly one and half decades of absence and is sure to make a strong statement in the burgeoning electric class.

The Chetak Electric carries forward the retro design theme of the old scooter that was IC-engined. Understanding the customers’ needs, Bajaj has added connective features and they can be accessed through the smartphone app with the help of the all digital instrument cluster. In Eco mode, the Chetak EV has 95 km riding range while the Sport mode reduces it to 85 km range – real-world figures as ARAI claimed ones will be higher.

With the Chetak EV, Bajaj will become the first mainstream brand to step into the electric scooter space and more will certainly follow in the coming years. It will go on sale in January 2020 with deliveries beginning on the same month and expect the prices to be around Rs. 1.25 lakh (on-road) as Bajaj wants to price it attractively.

Bajaj’s KTM has been setting the sales charts on fire in the international markets and new products are definitely waiting in the horizon. The 390 Adventure will make its global debut at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy and is expected to be introduced in India in early 2020.

It will be offered in regular and R guises more likely and share underpinnings with the naked Duke 390 sibling apart from obvious changes to the suspension and gearing. The smaller KTM Duke 250 Adventure had also been spied testing in India and it will expand the Austrian brand’s dual-purpose adv lineup most likely sometime towards the closure of next year.

Moreover, the more premium Husqvarna brand operating under KTM will also debut in India with the Vitpilen 401 and it could be accompanied by the Svartpilen 401 as well. Both have plenty in common with the Duke 390. Bajaj does know that the Pulsar brand is the integral part of its volume sales and thus it will reportedly be expanded with the addition of a new flagship quarter litre model in 2020 as well.