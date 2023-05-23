5 Upcoming All-New Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Maruti To Toyota

New budget-friendly cars are slated for a launch in the Indian market soon. The list includes Exter, new-gen Swift, new-gen Amaze and more

Budget-friendly cars are the way to go for first-time buyers and still account for a majority stake in the overall sales figures. The Rs. 10 lakh price bracket has one of the highest offerings in the Indian car market, comprising small hatchbacks, compact sedans as well as compact SUVs. Keeping up with the demand, car manufacturers are actively launching new models in the market, along with updating the existing line-up. Let’s have a look at the cars launching soon under Rs. 10 lakh budget in India.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire



One of the best-selling products under the Rs. 10 lakh price bracket, Swift and its sedan sibling Dzire will soon get a new generation model. Slated for a market launch by mid-2024, the duo will sport a host of changes to the exterior design, and interiors as well as a slew of new feature additions.

The Dzire and Swift are expected to get a new 1.2 litre String Hybrid petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of above 35 kmpl. The current petrol and CNG options will be retained as it is. In terms of pricing, the cost of the new models will definitely go up, however, will still be at par with the rivals.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The third generation of Amaze is expected to debut in the second half of 2023. Last updated in 2021, Honda will bring a host of changes to the next-generation model. The four-wheeler will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform. This means that in terms of length, it will be similar to the current model, measuring just below 4 meters.

The powertrain package will also be familiar, comprising of 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The design language will be in line with the brand’s latest offerings, i.e. the latest City and Accord sold in international markets. Inside the cabin, the layout is bound to be refreshed along with a slew of new feature additions, in order to update it to the 2024 standards.

4. Hyundai Exter

Hyundai fully revealed the upcoming Exter SUV ahead of its launch in the Indian market, which is slated around mid-July 2023. The bookings of the micro SUV are already underway and the production will likely start from early July. The variant line-up and powertrain details of the Exter are also out and it is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa engine, which will get both petrol and CNG fuel options. The power output and transmission options will be similar to what we get in the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. A direct rival to the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, the Exter will likely come at a starting price of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Toyota’s Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Coupe SUV

Another product from the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota JV will be the Fronx-based coupe SUV. Sporting the same set of underpinning as well as powertrain, the crossover will get major design alternation, in order to differentiate it from the Fronx. The Toyota crossover could get styling on the lines of the international-spec Yaris Cross. As the Fronx is already launched, we can expect the Toyota counterpart to debut in the second half of 2023. If some media reports are to be believed, it will be named Taisor.