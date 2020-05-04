5 Upcoming All-New Cars Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo

While a range of new cars was launched at the 2020 Auto Expo, there are still a few left that was showcased in production-ready form and are set to be launched soon

The Auto Expo is India’s biggest automotive show which is held once every two years, and a host of manufacturers reserve their highly-anticipated new launches or the concepts that they’ve been working on, for the event. Even though many manufacturers skipped Auto Expo early this year in India, a host of carmakers still displayed their upcoming offerings.

Here is a list of the five cars that were showcased at this year’s Auto Expo, and are soon going to be launched in the market –

1. MG Gloster

The MG Gloster is based on the Maxus D90 SUV which is already on sale in China, and the ladder-on-frame full-size SUV will go on to become the carmaker’s flagship offering in the Indian market upon its arrival. The Gloster will be pitted against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X in India.

The full-size SUV will be likely offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, along with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel mill, which was recently introduced for the car. The petrol motor makes 220 PS of max power and 365 Nm torque, while the diesel engine produces 220 PS/480 Nm. The transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and a 4WD configuration will also be on offer.

2. MG G10

Also showcased by MG was a Kia Carnival rivaling premium MPV called ‘G10’, which is also retailed by SAIC in the Chinese market. Because of its size, the G10 looks more like a minivan, and will likely be offered in India with multiple seating layouts including 6-seat, 7-seat and even 9-seat configurations.

Inside the cabin, the internationally sold G10 comes loaded with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice interaction system, intelligent navigation, leather seats, dual-zone auto climate control etc. Powering the foreign-spec MPV is 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol (215 PS/330 Nm) engine, along with a 1.9-litre diesel motor (158 PS/350 Nm).

However, MG Motor is yet to confirm any details about the G10 MPV. We expect it to be priced around Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom), and put up against the Kia Carnvial, as well as the Toyota Innova Crysta.

3. Tata Gravitas

The Gravitas is basically a three-row version of the Harrier SUV, which was showcased in production-ready form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will soon be launched in the market. The Gravitas will be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations and will go on to become Tata’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

The three-row Gravitas is longer and taller than the five-seat Harrier, but the width and the wheelbase are shared between the two SUVs. Apart from the front fascia, the cabin as well as the features, the Gravitas will also borrow the Harrier’s 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel motor (170 PS/350 Nm), which is offered with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Also on offer could be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain, but it is yet to be confirmed by Tata. The Gravitas will sit above the SUV it is based on, in terms of price, and will be pitted against the upcoming MG Hector Plus, and the next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

4. Skoda Karoq

Skoda will soon be launching a new mid-size SUV in the Indian market called the ‘Karoq’, which was a part of the Skoda line-up at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen T-Roc, and will be similarly brought to the country in a single fully-equipped variant, through the CBU route.

The Karoq will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 150 PS power and 250 Nm torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG. The SUV will get features like Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat etc.

Skoda is expected to price the Karoq around the Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, and at this price point, the car will put up against its sibling, the Volkswagen T-Roc as well as the Jeep Compass.

5. Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki showcased the foreign-spec three-door Jimny Sierra at the Auto Expo order to gauge buyer response for the off-roader. However, Maruti Suzuki is developing a new 5-door version exclusively for the Indian market, and might as well rebadge it as the iconic ‘Gypsy’.

The Jimny Sierra is globally offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 105 PS of power, along with 138 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a low-range gearbox for off-roading. It is yet to be seen if an optional automatic gearbox would be offered with the SUV in India.