5 Upcoming Affordable Electric Cars That Will Surely Be Worth The Wait

On World EV day, let’s take a look at five upcoming electric vehicles that will surely help boost the adoption of e-mobility in India

The Indian automobile industry is slowly but steadily moving towards an electric future. Plenty of manufacturers are planning to launch their electric vehicles in our market, including luxury carmakers like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, etc. Tesla is also readying its EVs for the Indian market, but all these manufacturers will operate within niches.

On the affordable side of the electric car market, things are just as exciting. Here, we have five upcoming electric vehicles, slated to arrive next year onwards, which will surely bring electric mobility to the mass market in India.

1. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors currently has two EVs in its line-up, namely Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The brand is already working on another one – Altroz EV – which is expected to go on sale next year. As per speculations, the electric hatchback will be powered by a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, and could offer up to 500 km of range!

2. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra & Mahindra is also gearing up to launch new electric cars in India. The first of these upcoming EVs will be the eKUV100, which is expected to launch by early 2022. The vehicle was previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the pre-production version had a 15.9 kWh battery pack, good for a range of 150 km. We’re not sure if the production version would have the same specs though.

3. Mahindra eXUV300

Following the eKUV100, M&M will introduce the eXUV300 in our market. The technical details about it are under wraps, but the manufacturer had previously revealed that the electric SUV would be offered in two variants – standard and long-range. The eXUV300 is likely to arrive in 2023, which is quite far away.

4. Upcoming MG compact e-SUV

MG Motor India is planning to add a new electric vehicle to its range within the next two years. The new EV will be positioned below the ZS EV, likely as a competitor to Tata Nexon EV. Launching a relatively affordable electric car would be a smart choice by MG, especially since buyers nowadays are looking for affordable electric mobility solutions.

5. Hyundai’s low-cost EV

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced that it was pouring an investment of Rs. 1,000 into the development of an affordable electric car for the Indian market. As per speculations, this upcoming model will likely be a small crossover, with a driving range suited to city commutes. This upcoming EV is expected to debut in 2022, and upon launch, it could be the most affordable electric car in India.