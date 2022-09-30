5 Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India – Xpulse 400 To Zontes 350T

Adventure bikes are now getting extremely popular in India and are a huge hit amongst the buyers looking for comfortable long-distance commute

Adventure bikes in the Indian market are now attracting a fair number of buyers and offer better capabilities and strong looks when compared to other standard bikes available in the market. Seeing the trend getting stronger, a number of bike makers have already launched many adventure bikes in India and here are the top new upcoming adventure bikes that are soon expected to hit the showrooms in India.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one of the most anticipated adventure bikes in India right now and needless to say, is expected to feature a new 450cc powertrain. The test mules of this adventure bike have been spied on test multiple times and have revealed a lot of details about the bike including the new trellis frame on which the bike is based on.

While the brand is yet to share the official specs, this new Himalayan 450 is expected to feature a 6-speed manual gearbox. The new 450cc liquid-cooled motor is expected to deliver around 40 PS of maximum power.

2. Hero Xpulse 400:

The current Hero Xpulse 200 has so far received a commendable response from buyers in India and features an affordable VFM package. The brand is expected to expand the Xpulse line-up in the country with the launch of the Xpulse 400 which will not only offer a larger engine but in addition to this, will also offer better capabilities. It will reportedly use a new 421 cc engine and the launch timeline is around H2 2023.

While more details are yet to be shared, we do expect the Xpulse 400 to boast a lightweight frame and a compact footprint. Furthermore, the bike will continue to boast a VFM price tag, thus making it a strong rival to other bikes in the segment.

3. TVS 310 ADV:

Expected to be based on the BMW G310 GS, the new upcoming TVS 310 ADV is expected to make its Indian debut next year. This bike will not only share its underpinning with the BMW G310GS but in addition to this, will also get similar mechanical components. From what we know so far, this new bike will be powered by the same 312.2 cc firecracker single-cylinder engine that delivers 33.52 bhp and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque.

This engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox and will boast a strong and refined performance. TVS is expected to launch in India by mid-2023.

4. Zontes 350T

The Zontes 350T has an aggressive-looking design and is a sports tourer with a definitive appeal. It will be available packed with features such as a five-inch, full-colour TFT dash, LED headlamp with DRLs, a tall windscreen, sporty tubeless spoked wheels, etc. It derives power from a 348cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine developing around 38 hp and 32 Nm.

5. Moto Morini X-Cape 650X

Moto Morini is aiming to lure in customers seeking the middleweight Adv with the Moto Morini X-Cape and it will be made available in a total of two variants: a standard one and a more off-road focussed X variant. The Moto Morini X-Cape 650X derives power from a 650 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, which is good enough to produce around 60 hp. All four 650 cc motorcycles from the brand will go on sale in the coming weeks.