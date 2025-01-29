5 Upcoming Adventure Bikes In India In 2025 – KTM, Triumph, TVS

TVS will debut in the highly competitive adventure bike segment this year with the launch of the Apache RTX 300

With the rising popularity of adventure bikes in India, two-wheeler manufacturers are actively working to introduce new models in the domestic market. With the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, 250 Adventure and Hero Xpulse 200 occupying the major stake in the overall sales, let’s have a look at the upcoming adventure bikes in India.

1. TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV

TVS recently showcased its first adventure bike in the Indian market at the 2025 Auto Expo. Dubbed Apache RTX 300, the ADV will be launched in the country later this year. The two-wheeler will be powered by the new RT-XD4 299cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, putting out 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. Some of the highlights of the RTX 300 include a 5-inch TFT display, cruise control, riding modes, USD forks at the front and 19/17-inch front/rear alloy wheels amongst others.

2. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure S is set to debut in the Indian market on January 30. Sharing the main frame with the current 390 Duke, it will be powered by the new LC4c 399cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine putting out 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque.

The upcoming KTM ADV has already been showcased in the domestic market at the India Bike Week 2024 and will sport an updated design. Riding on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, the new KTM 390 Adventure will be more off-road oriented than before.

3. 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R

Alongside the next-gen 390 Adventure S, KTM could launch the 390 Enduro R in the Indian market on January 30. The 390 Enduro R is an all-new motorcycle and it is based on the familiar trellis frame, shared with the 390 Adventure S. The off-road focused motorcycle gets a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel, shod with block pattern tyres.

With very minimal fairing, the Enduro R sports a fully adjustable suspension at both ends. The two-wheeler is powered by a 399cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine putting out 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. In terms of features, a very small TFT display with smartphone connectivity is a part of the package.

4. KTM 390 SMC R

First unveiled at the EICMA 2024, KTM recently revealed the detailed specifications of the much-awaited 390 SMC R. Sharing the underpinnings and some cycle parts with the 390 Duke, the supermoto is 11kg lighter than its Duke sibling.

Some of the highlights of the 390 SMC R include a 9-litre fuel tank, 17-inch wheels on both ends, rear switchable ABS, a 4.2-inch TFT display from the Duke and three riding modes. Expected to launch in India by the end of 2025, the KTM 390 SMC R is powered by the familiar LC4c 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

5. Triumph Scrambler T4

After launching the Speed T4 in the Indian market last year, Triumph is ready to debut a lower-spec version of the Scrambler 400 X. Likely to be called the Scrambler T4, the two-wheeler was spotted sans camouflage last year in December. The T4 scrambler will likely be powered by the familiar 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, in a lower state of tune, similar to the Speed T4, putting out 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque.

As per the company, this setup produces 80% of the torque at just 2,500 rpm, making it easy to slick through city traffic with fewer gear shifts. Expected to launch in the coming months, the Scrambler T4 will carry a lesser selling price of around Rs. 15,000-20,000 as compared to the Scrambler 400 X.