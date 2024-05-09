5+ Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs & MPVs This FY – All New Details

Several automotive brands including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia and Toyota are gearing up to launch new 7-seater vehicles this FY

In the ongoing FY, it is expected that seven new seven-seater SUVs and MPVs will be launched in India. These vehicles will be from major brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, and Toyota. To learn more about these upcoming launches, continue reading for further insights into the models:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The refreshed Hyundai Alcazar is set to debut in the second or third quarter of this fiscal year. Drawing heavy inspiration from the recently launched Creta facelift, the new Alcazar will undergo significant changes both in terms of exterior styling and interior features. One of the key upgrades will be the addition of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) but no mechanical changes are likely.

2. Kia EV9:

Kia’s flagship seven-seater electric SUV has received considerable acclaim in international markets, with a claimed driving range of 541 km on the WLTP cycle. The Indian launch is expected to occur around the festive season or in the last quarter of this fiscal year and it will be brought into the country via CBU route. It will be packed with features and technologies.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid variant is expected to be launched in India before the end of this fiscal year. This model, which has already been on sale in South Africa for a few months, uses a 48V mild hybrid system, similar to what’s found in the Toyota Hilux MHEV. It is designed to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and provide a boost to acceleration.

4. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The new-gen Kia Carnival is set to launch in India in the coming months. The premium MPV underwent a facelift in international markets late last year, and the India-specific version will reflect similar updates both inside and out. This new generation represents a significant shift from the previous model as the exterior will stick by the latest styling philosophy while the interior will be more advanced and feature-rich than before. However, the 2.2L diesel engine will likely continue.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

In the fourth quarter of this FY, Mahindra could launch the XUV.e8 in India, an electric vehicle based on the XUV700. This new model will be built on the INGLO platform and could offer a driving range exceeding 450 km. The equipment list is expected to be on par with the XUV700 and the exterior will replicate the design of the concept.

6. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will more likely to get seven-seater iterations before the end of this fiscal year. They will feature cosmetic updates compared to their five-seater counterparts with modifications made behind the C-pillar to fit the additional row of seats. Despite these changes, they will retain the same 1.5L mild hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol powertrains.