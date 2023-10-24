5+ Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Launching In 2024 In India

Here we have explained about the possible upcoming 7-seater SUVs that will launch in 2024 in India across different segments

The seven-seater SUV segment will see the arrival of new models from brands like Hyundai, Mahindra, Nissan, Force and others across different price brackets in the next calendar year. Here we have brought you all the lowdown:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai will introduce the facelifted Creta in early 2024 and its three-row sibling, the Alcazar, will also receive a big update next year and it has already been caught testing. It is expected to get design changes in line with its five-seater sibling and the interior will gain a number of new features and technologies as well including Level 2 ADAS.

2. Nissan X-Trail:

Late last year, Nissan showcased the X-Trail along with Juke and Qashqai in New Delhi and the road test of the X-Trail commenced earlier this year itself. It will more likely be offered in its seven-seater configuration in India and will be introduced next year. It could be equipped with either a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol mill or to give it a distinct advantage the e-Power range extender technology could be used.

3. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The lifestyle off-road SUV segment will witness the launch of the five-door Force Gurkha likely by the second quarter of next year. It will apparently be available in multiple seating configurations but it’s unknown if the equipment list will receive any significant updates or not. It will continue to be offered with a 2.6L four-cylinder diesel engine.

4. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq:

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq was revealed earlier this month with a host of revisions inside and out and is larger than the outgoing model while its sibling the all-new VW Tiguan made its global debut last month. The three-row Volkswagen Tayron has been speculated for India as well. We do expect the all-new Kodiaq to reach India sometime next year.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be positioned below the Scorpio Classic and it will be sold in seven- and nine-seater configurations. It is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus and will derive power from a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission.

6. Mahindra 5-Door Thar:

Mahindra will also introduce a five-door SUV in the lifestyle off-road space as the existing Thar will be modified to accommodate more space on the inside. It could be available in six- and seven-seater layouts (the former is the most likely) and will be powered by the familiar 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines.