5 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs In 2024 In India – Hyundai To Nissan

In the list of upcoming 7-seater SUVs in 2024 in India, we have brought the spotlight on models from Hyundai, Mahindra, Nissan and Force

The seven-seater SUVs offer more space and in many cases, better practicality than their five-seater siblings. In the midsize SUV segment, regular five-seaters have spawned three-row counterparts with little differences from each other. But in 2024, all-new models are waiting to enter this space too to lure in new buyers.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has been spied testing on public roads quite a few times and it will likely be launched in early 2024 following the arrival of the updated Creta. It will have minor cosmetic differences compared to its sibling and the interior will receive a number of new features as well including Level 2 ADAS. The Alcazar is already sold with a new 1.5L turbo petrol mill that will debut in the Creta facelift.

2. Nissan X-Trail:

The latest Nissan X-Trail made its local debut in New Delhi last year and its road testing has commenced as well. While both five- and seven-seaters are available in Europe, we do expect India to get the latter. The e-Power range extender technology could finally make its way to India via the X-Trail.

3. 5-Door Force Gurkha & 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

Force Motors has been testing different variants of the five-door Gurkha in India and the lifestyle off-roader is speculated to arrive sometime next year to take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It will be powered by the familiar 2.6L diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will more likely follow the launch of the XUV300 facelift by mid-2024. It will have a longer wheelbase and the features list will be upgraded compared to the three-door model while minor design changes are also expected.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra is expected to launch the Bolero Neo Plus in the coming months. Essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus, it will be sold in multiple seating layouts and will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s domestic lineup. It will derive power from a 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.