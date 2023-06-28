5 Upcoming 7-Seater Hybrid Cars In India You Should Know

In the list of Upcoming 7-seater hybrid cars, we have explained about Maruti Suzuki Invicto, new-gen Toyota Fortuner and others

Over the next couple of years, the Indian auto market will witness the arrival of a number of new seven-seater hybrid cars and here we have explained about the possible launches:

1. Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will more likely be powered only by the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine found in the Innova Hycross upon launch on July 5. It will produce a maximum power output of 186 PS and 206 Nm of peak torque, and it will be linked with an e-CVT. The premium MPV could be sold in seven- and eight-seater configurations and will have minor changes to the front end compared to its donor.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The seven-seater Toyota Corolla Cross is reportedly under consideration for India and it will have larger proportions than the global model. Since it sits on the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross, we can expect the aforementioned 2.0L Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engine to be shared with its MPV sibling as well. It is expected to launch sometime next year.

3. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The third-gen Toyota Fortuner could make its global debut early next year before going on sale in markets including India. It will feature a new diesel/hybrid engine, which is suspected to be more powerful than the existing powertrain. It will be subjected to a completely overhauled exterior and interior taking inspiration from the latest Tacoma.

4. New-Gen Toyota Vellfire:

The unofficial bookings for the new generation Toyota Vellfire are believed to have commenced at select showrooms in India. It could be launched during this festive season and will get a thoroughly revised interior and exterior with a more premium features list. It will be equipped with a 2.5-litre, four-pot petrol/hybrid engine kicking out 250 PS and it will be linked with an e-CVT.

5. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is speculated to hit the market by the middle of this decade and it will have bigger dimensions than the existing five-seater. It could be powered by the 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines as in the regular Grand Vitara.