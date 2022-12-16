5 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars In 2023 – Toyota, Kia To Maruti

The calendar year 2023 will see plenty of significant launches in the seven-seater premium space and here we have mentioned all of them

Car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, and MG Motor are preparing to bring in new three-row models to the Indian market to capitalise on the rising trend over the course of the 2023 calendar year. We will see plenty of action right from the get-go as the 2023 Auto Expo in January will set the tone for the rest of the year. Here are some of the notable seven-seater launches:

1. Toyota Innova Hycross:

The Innova Hycross made its debut last month and its official prices will be announced in January. The premium MPV can be had as a seven- or an eight-seater and it will likely carry a starting price tag of Rs. 22 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Innova gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior with a muscular SUV-like styling.

The interior is also more advanced than the Innova Crysta with the inclusion of more advanced features and technologies including a dual-pane sunroof, electric tailgate, Ottoman function for the middle row chairs, a large touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS tech, etc. It is powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol or a strong hybrid petrol engine and is based on the modular TNGA-C platform.

2. MG Hector Plus Facelift:

In January 2023, MG Motor will introduce the updated version of the Hector midsize SUV with a redesigned front grille and an interior gaining a larger touchscreen infotainment system with more connectivity features. We do expect similar changes to be applied to the three-row Hector Plus sooner rather than later.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

Kia India is expected to introduce the all-new generation of the Carnival sometime next year and its local market debut could be hosted at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. But, no official confirmation has been made yet. Considering the success of the existing model and the good reception for premium MPVs, we do believe it will make an impact as the existing global model is more advanced on the inside and out.

4. Updated Toyota Innova Crysta:

The Innova Crysta will soldier on for the enthusiasts and diesel seekers and it will be back in its updated avatar likely in the coming months. The MPV has been on sale for more than six years and for the first time, it might get a CNG iteration as well.

5. Maruti’s Innova Derivative:

The flagship Maruti Suzuki MPV based on the Innova Hycross and following the same route as the connection between Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2023. It will be positioned above the XL6 and will exclusively be available at the Nexa chain of premium outlets.