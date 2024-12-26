5 Upcoming 650-750 cc Royal Enfield Motorcycles In India

Here we have explained about the possible 650 cc to 750 cc new motorcycle launches from the Royal Enfield over the next couple of years

Royal Enfield has been busy launching one product after another and it seems to be on track with its plan of launching at least one model per quarter, mainly in the 650-750 cc segment.

1. Classic 650

The Classic 650 is not a secret anymore and it was unveiled both at EICMA in Italy and Motoverse in India. While the hardware has been extensively borrowed from the Shotgun 650, the design remains nearly identical to the Classic 350 which should pull in a lot of customers as the Classic 350 is still one of the highest-selling RE even now.

The upcoming motorcycle is powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47bhp of power and 53Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Just like the Shotgun, it will debut with a single-seater variant while the pillion seat can be installed through the bolt-on-frame process.

2. Bullet 650

The Bullet 650 will be largely based on the upcoming Classic 650 which includes the hardware and the design except that it will be getting a full-fledged single-piece seat just like the one on the Bullet 350. It will ride on wire-spoke wheels and will get less equipment than the Classic 650 to keep the costs low as this will be the most affordable 650cc model in RE’s lineup. It will be powered by the same 650cc engine as on the upcoming Classic 650 in the same state of tune and the same 6-speed gearbox.

3. 2025 Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch an updated version of the Interceptor 650, and it has been spied several times during the testing phase. The motorcycle has been pretty long in the tooth and over the years, it has not got any updates apart from changes in the livery and an alloy wheel. The 2025 Interceptor will come with multiple cosmetic changes and new features. Even the spy pics revealed a new suspension setup and brake units while the 648cc engine will be carried over from the ongoing model. The braking hardware especially needed a critical upgrade and hopefully, it will be provided with this update.

4. Himalayan 650

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 can be termed as the biggest launch of 2025 for the Chennai-based brand. Based on the trellis frame of the Interceptor (but heavily reworked), it will be launched around the festive season of 2025 or in 2026. The spy images revealed a few elements like USD front forks, split-seat setup, spoked-wheels and side-swept exhaust pipe. The styling cues will be borrowed from the smaller Himalayan 450 while equipped with the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. Once launched, it will be the most expensive Royal Enfield bike in the country.

5. Continental GT 750

The next-generation Continental GT 750 has been spied testing and the most interesting aspect of the spy shots has to be the dual discs at the front apart from the retro bikini fairing. The foot pegs appear to be slightly more rear set, coupled with the clip-on handlebar which makes the riding position quite sporty.

Reports suggest that the next-gen Continental GT could use a larger 750cc parallel-twin engine, replacing the existing 650cc unit. There are no confirmed power figures revealed yet while there might be a slight power and torque bump. The suspension remains unchanged while the brakes as reported earlier have been improved with the dual disc setup at the front.