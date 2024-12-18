5 Upcoming 4X4 SUVs Launching In India In 2025-26

New 4WD and AWD SUVs will debut in the Indian market in the coming years; new Duster, Fortuner hybrid and Tayron are some of the popular names

Banking on the popularity of SUVs, car manufacturers in India are preparing to launch multiple new models, some of which are 4X4/AWD SUVs. Currently, the market size of 4X4 SUVs is limited, however, it is expected to grow in the coming years. In this article, we will look at the upcoming 4X4 SUVs launching in India.

1. Volkswagen Tayron

The Volkswagen Tayron will likely go on sale in India next year i.e. 2025. The SUV is expected to be sold in the domestic market via the CKD route and it will be underpinned by Volkswagen’s new MQB EVO platform which is shared with several other VW Group models internationally.

Under the hood, the Tayron is offered in multiple powertrain options including pure petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) petrol as well as diesel, with 2WD and 4WD configurations. In India, Volkswagen will most likely power the Tayron with the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4X4 will be offered as standard.

2. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

The Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid is already on sale in the international markets and will likely be launched sometime next year. The SUV is powered by the familiar 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system.

As per Toyota, the Fortuner MHEV is 5% more fuel efficient than the regular Fortuner 2.8 diesel. The power output figures stand at 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Much like the current model, the Fortuner Hybrid will continue to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

3. New-Gen Renault Duster

The new Renault Duster is due for launch in India in the second half of 2025. The first generation model used to come with the option of AWD (all-wheel-drive) in the domestic market and the upcoming new model will likely follow the suit.

The SUV is already on sale in the European market and recently, the test mule of the new Duster was spotted in India for the first time. Based on the CMF-B platform, the upcoming Renault car will get a 130 bhp turbo petrol mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain option is also likely for the India-spec model.

4. New Nissan SUV

The new-gen Renault Duster will spawn a Nissan counterpart in the Indian market. Based on the familiar CMF-B platform, the SUV will share the powertrain and major mechanical components with the Duster.

This means that the AWD option is highly likely for the Duster-based Nissan SUV. Expected to launch around the same timeline as the new Duster, the upcoming SUV will have a unique design and Nissan will likely offer a different layout for interiors as well.

5. Skoda Kodiaq

The next-generation model of the Skoda Kodiaq made its international debut in October last year. The India launch of the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to take place sometime next year i.e. 2025 and the SUV will likely be sold here via the CBU route.

The pricing will go upwards of Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and the India-spec model will get the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood. Much like the current model, the upcoming new-gen Skoda Kodiaq will get 4WD as standard.