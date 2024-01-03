5+ Upcoming 400-450 cc Bikes Launching In 2024 In India

Here we have listed the six upcoming 400-450 cc motorcycles in India in 2024 from brands like Royal Enfield, Triumph, Bajaj, etc

The 400 to 450 cc certainly lit up in 2024 as customers are almost spoiled for choices. The increased popularity has led to manufacturers exploring new possibilities in this particular segment and here we have brought you a low down of the six upcoming 400-450 cc motorcycles in India:

1. Bajaj Pulsar NS400:

In the second quarter of this calendar year, Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the flagship naked motorcycle from the NS range, the Pulsar NS400. Rajiv Bajaj has already confirmed its arrival and is claimed to be the fastest Pulsar ever. It is expected to feature the 373.2 cc engine found in the Dominar 400 and will likely be priced competitively.

2. Triumph Thruxton 400:

Drawing inspiration from the Thruxton 900 and 1200, Triumph will introduce the most affordable 400 cc cafe racer based on the same platform as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Spotted testing on foreign soil, it will likely have sportier ergonomics than its 400 cc siblings and will be equipped with the familiar 398 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS. We can expect the global debut to happen this year before the launch in India.

3. Royal Enfield Gurriella 450:

Royal Enfield has trademarked multiple names and some of them could be used for its range of upcoming 450 cc and 650 cc offerings. The Gurriella 450 is expected to be the nameplate of the more hardcore iteration of the Himalayan 450 adhering to the needs of the rally enthusiasts with different ergonomics, mechanical updates and a flat seat.

4. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

The Chennai-based manufacturer has been on a roll lately and it will more likely bring in the second motorcycle from the new 450 cc series sometime this year. It could be dubbed the Hunter 450 and it will compete directly with the Triumph Speed 400. Expect it to have a lot in common with the Himalayan 450 and the prices could start at under Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. New-Gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401:

Reports suggest that the new generation Svartpilen 401 will be launched this month in India and it has already been spied testing as well as in a production-spec undisguised manner. It will have several commonalities with the latest KTM 390 Duke including the new 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.

6. Hero 440 cc Bike:

The Hero power cruiser based on the Harley-Davidson X440 is expected to launch soon in India and it could be positioned aggressively. It will become the new flagship motorcycle from the largest two-wheeler maker in India.