5 Toyota Premium Cars That Could Change The Game If Launched In India

Toyota has a wide range of premium cars sold abroad and some of them could make a big difference if ever launched in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is more than two decades old in the domestic market and it has its share of iconic cars like the Qualis and the Innova. However, compared to the developed countries and several Asian markets, Toyota does not sell in huge volumes locally despite having a loyal fanbase and good customer retention rate.

The Japanese manufacturer has a range of SUVs being sold in the international markets and we do wish some of their premium products are retailed here considering the popularity of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. Here we have mentioned five upmarket cars from Toyota that could make a potential impact in India if launched here:

1. Toyota Highlander:

The latest generation Toyota Highlander broke covers at the 2019 New York Auto Show and is surely one of the best looking SUVs out there. It gained a new architecture and updated powertrains accompanying the generation shift. The TNGA-K based Highlander is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid engine and a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit. It is loaded with safety features from Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 such as lane departure warning with steering assist, full-speed adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

2. Toyota C-HR:

The C-HR has long been anticipated to enter India as the crossover with eccentric styling can fit the bill perfectly in the above Rs. 20 lakh range and could lock horns with SUVs like Volkswagen T-Roc and upcoming Skoda Karoq. Based on TNGA platform, the C-HR was first showcased at the 2017 Paris Motor Show and is sold with a slew of powertrain options including a 2.0-litre and 1.8-litre petrol engines.

3. Toyota RAV4:

In a similar fashion to the C-HR, the speculations surrounding the debut of the RAV4 in India have been there for long. It could act as a perfect competitor against the likes of Honda CR-V, which is the RAV4’s arch-rival in markets like the United States.

The fifth-generation RAV4 sits on the TNGA architecture as well and it could be brought in taking advantages of the import relaxations. Globally, it is retailed with a 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre petrol engines alongside a hybrid powertrain.

4. Toyota Avalon:

The Avalon full-size premium sedan could create a niche of its own if Toyota decides to launch the model here. It is offered in both performance-based TRD and AWD configurations in the US and it could sit right above the Camry.

The Avalon TRD comes equipped with 19-inch TRD wheels, red pinstriping, contrast red stitching on the inside, red-and-black sport seat, black spoiler, massive TRD grille, TRD dual exhaust tips and so on. It uses a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 301 horsepower and comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

5. Toyota Alphard:

Considering that the three allotted batches of the Vellfire are sold out rapidly, Toyota may as well ponder bringing in the Alphard eight-seater luxury MPV. It uses a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine producing 301 PS and 361 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It features a roomy interior, huge trunk capacity, automatic central door, a large touchscreen infotainment, leather seats and other creature comforts.