5 Things You Should Know About The Revolt RV 400

The Revolt RV 400 is the first electric motorcycle launched in India and it gets an ARAI certified range of 156 km on a full charge

Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp has launched their first all-electric motorcycle called the RV 400 in India. Bookings for the newly launched motorcycle has already commenced online. The potential buyers based in Delhi and Pune can go to the company’s official website and pay a token amount of Rs 1,000 to book the bike.

Here are the top 5 things that you should know about the newly introduced Revolt RV 400

1. Revolt RV 400 range

The first and the foremost thing that we look for in an electric vehicle is its range. The Revolt RV 400 promises to offer a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode. In city mode, the bike is expected to return a range of 80-90 km while in sport mode the range may vary depending on the riding style of the owner and the terrain.

2. Most featured-packed electric two-wheelers of India

There is no denying the fact that the Revolt RV 400 is the most featured-packed two-wheelers available in the country at this moment. The electric motorcycle gets a projector headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that provides plenty of important information to the rider and three different riding modes- Eco, City, and Sport.

Revolt Intellicorp is also offering the Revolt app available on both Android and iOS platform. The mobile app will provide some useful information to the owner including bike location, doorstep battery delivery, mobile swap stations, anti-theft, artificial exhaust sound selection and preview. It also gets a remote key control which can be used to lock or unlock the bike, remotely start the bike and also locate the bike easily in busy parking spaces.

3. Revolt RV 400 suspension and brakes

The Revolt RV 400 relies on an upside-down front forks and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear. It gets CBS (combined braking system) as standard.

4. Revolt RV 400 battery details

The RV400 is powered by a 3000Watt electric motor that is capable of producing an impressive 170 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 85 km/h mark.

5. Special Payment Plan to own the motorcycle

The Revolt RV 400 has been launched with a special payment plan. The owners will have to pay Rs 3,999 for 37 months instead of a fixed price to own the motorcycle.