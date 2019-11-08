5 Things You Should Know About The KTM 390 Adventure

KTM took the covers off the 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show and it will be launched in India next month

After a long wait, KTM has finally unveiled the 390 Adventure at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show. The good news is that the motorcycle will be launched in India soon and will provide more options for the adventure enthusiasts who always wanted a capable and powerful adventure motorcycle within a budget.

Here are the five interesting things that you need to know about the recently unveiled KTM 390 Adventure

1. Makes same power as the 390 Duke

The 390 Adventure is powered by the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that powers the 390 Duke. The KTM 390 Adventure makes the same 44 PS of peak power 37 Nm of peak torque as the 390 Duke.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox gets a slipper clutch as standard. However, the new Adventure motorcycle weighs almost nine kilograms more compared to the streetfighter variant.

2. Features Traction control and Offroad ABS mode

We did not expect KTM to add a traction control to the 390 Adv but the newly added feature will come in handy when the tarmac gives up on the rider. Besides the new traction control, the off-road ABS mode will also allow the rider to disengage the ABS of the rear wheel and block the wheel as when required.

3. New Adjustable suspension setup

The 390 Adventure features a 43mm USD front fork which can be adjusted for compression and rebound while the rear monoshock is adjustable for preload and rebound. Both the suspension setup are sourced from WP.

4. No spoke wheels on offer

The 390 Adventure has been fitted with a 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 17-inch alloy wheels at the rear shod with offroad spec tyres. Unfortunately, KTM hasn’t offered any spoke wheel even as an option with the motorcycle which is a big disappointment keeping its dual purpose character in mind.

5. Launch Date and expected pricing

The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to make its India debut at the 2019 India Bike week in December. Expect the upcoming Adventure tourer to be priced at around Rs 3-3.20 lakh (ex-showroom).