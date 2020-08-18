5 Things You Should Know About BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has become fairly dearer, however, continues to undercut both its rivals i.e. Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400 by a good margin

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular bikes sold by the homegrown manufacturer, and while it is loved for its retro and macho design, the updates over the years have resulted in the addition of some modern elements.

However, the Classic 350 does not look out of place at all, and new elements further go on to enhance its charm. Here is a list of the top 5 things you should know about the Royal Enfield Classic 350, take a read –

Retro Design

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 lives up to its name, and the manufacturer has retained the bike’s retro styling which includes the round halogen headlamp, a curvy tank, a single-piece sprung seat (optional) as well as hand-painted pinstripes, which is available with a few paint schemes.

The BS6 Classic 350 is available in a range of colour options, namely Pure Black, Redditch Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Classic Black, Chestnut, Gunmetal Grey, Stealth Black, Chrome, Airborne Blue, and Stormrider Sand.

Alloy Wheels

The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in the Classic 350 receiving alloy wheels. However, it should be noted that alloys are only offered with the dual-channel ABS variant, and can be had with only the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey paint schemes. The rest still get spoke rims.

Powertrain

The 346 cc, single-cylinder, 4 stroke, air-cooled fuel injected engine has been retained in the BS6 era, but it puts out 0.7 PS lesser power now. The engine has a maximum power output of 19.3 PS, while the peak torque output is rated at 28 Nm.

Price

The BS6 upgrade has led to a price hike of Rs 11,000 for the single-channel ABS version, and Rs 12,000 for the dual-channel ABS variant. That being said, Royal Enfield now retails the Classic 350 single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS at a starting price of Rs 1.57 lakh and 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Rivals

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to rival the likes of the Jawa, as well as the Benelli Imperiale 400, however, the RE motorcycle undercuts both of its rivals by a good margin. The Jawa is priced from Rs 1.73 lakh onwards, while the Benelli Imperiale 400 starts from Rs 1.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).