5 Things To Know About Volvo’s First Full EV ‘XC40 Recharge’

Volvo has revealed its first fully-electric vehicle, which is based on the brand entry-level SUV XC40

Known as one of the safest car manufacturers in the world, Volvo has followed in the footsteps of other industry giants like Porsche, Mercedes, Jaguar, Audi etc, to finally reveal a fully-electric vehicle. The electric version of the XC40 will be sold under the “Recharge” name, like all of the upcoming Volvo EVs.

While the Swedish manufacturer refrained from going in-depth about the XC40 Recharge’s specs, here are five things we certainly know –

1. Range

The first and foremost thing to know about any EV is its range. Volvo has confirmed that the 78 kWh battery offered on the XC40 Recharge (of which 75 kWh is usable), will provide a range of up to 400 km or 249 miles on one full charge.

2. Design

Visually, the XC40 Recharge will remain largely similar to the car it is based on, except for a few minor changes. The front grille from the regular XC40 has been replaced with an enclosed component. Also, black treatment can be seen on the lower portion of the front bumper, ORVMs, and the roof.

The battery pack will be mounted under the floor of the car, reducing the ground clearance but making way for luggage area under the hood.

3. Features

The XC40 Recharge comes with a new infotainment unit inside the cabin, powered by Google’s Android operating system. It will feature Volvo’s On Call digital connect car tech and will be able to receive OTA updates.

The internal combustion engine model has a Euro NCAP safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars, and comes loaded with safety tech. The XC40 Recharge if not a step further, will be at least as safe as the IC XC40.

4. Power figures

The XC40 EV, like the Polestar 2 will be based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, and will be powered by dual electric motors. Just like the Polestar 2, the XC40 Recharge will churn out 402 HP of power and 660 Nm of torque.

5. Price and launch

The Swedish carmaker has not yet revealed the price of the XC40 Recharge, but it will likely be priced similar to the Polestar 2, which has a sticker price of about £49,900 (Rs 45.85 lakh approx.) in the UK. The electric crossover SUV will be made available in the international markets somewhere around late 2020. Hence, expect the XC40 Recharge to come to India around early 2021.