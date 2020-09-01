5 Things To Know About Upcoming 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Camouflaged test mule of the new-gen Celerio was spied on test recently, hinting that the updated car could be launched by this festive season itself

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was originally launched back in 2014, but the manufacturer has only updated the hatchback once in 2017, which was also a mid-life refresh. While the Celerio continues to live on without many updates, all its rivals seem to be outperforming it in terms of features as well as safety tech.

After almost six years of being on sale, Maruti Suzuki is now finally working on bringing a new-gen model for the entry-level hatchback, and a launch is expected to take place this year itself. While the carmaker is yet to officially confirm anything about the new-gen Celerio, here is a list of 5 things that the new-gen model is expected to come equipped with –

1. Platform

The new-gen Celerio has been internally codenamed ‘YNC’, and the new-gen version of the popular hatch is expected to be based on the fifth-generation version of Maruti’s lightweight Heartect platform. This will be the same Heartect K architecture that also underpins the S-Presso.

2. Powertrains

Under the hood of the car will likely be the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine that is offered with the current-gen model. The said engine puts out 68 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer this time could be Maruti’s 1.2-litre NA petrol engine rated at 83 PS/113 Nm.

This is the same engine that currently also performs duties on the Swift and Wagon R. Considering the current market trend, the carmaker will also likely introduce a petrol-CNG option for the next-gen Celerio. The transmission duties are expected to be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional automatic.

3. Design

As compared to the current Celerio, the new-gen model is expected to grow in size, which will lend it a more spacious cabin over the former. The new-gen Celerio will also feature an all-new fresh design, since the current-gen version has now started to look outdated.

4. Features

The current-gen Celerio’s equipment list is pretty scarce, and hence, the car seems to feel outdated now given the fact that rivals offer way more features. As of now, the Celerio’s feature list includes an integrated Bluetooth entertainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, seat height-adjust for driver, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, power windows, manual AC etc.

However, the upcoming second-gen Celerio will certainly be higher on features and safety tech. The top-end version of the next-gen model is expected to be offered with the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system (7-inch unit) integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front fog lamps, dual frontal airbags, a high-speed alert system, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors and much more.

5. Launch & Price

The current-gen Maruti Suzuki is priced between Rs 4.41 – 5.68 lakh, however, with all the changes, new features and powertrains in place, the price of the next-gen model will also go up.

The updated hatchback is expected to be launched in the Indian market by the end of this year, and could be priced from Rs 4.6 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 6 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).