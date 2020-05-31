5 Things To Know About Upcoming 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

Maruti Suzuki likely to launch the facelifted Swift in India around coming festive season, expected to get Dualjet 1.2L Petrol engine

Suzuki has officially launched a mid-life facelift for the Swift hatchback in its home country, which brings along a few changes to its exteriors, interiors as well as a few new feature. Since Swift is one of the highest-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in the Indian market, the facelifted version will be brought to our country soon as well.

The Japanese carmaker is yet to confirm an official launch date for the updated Swift in India, and until then, here is a list of 5 things you should know about the facelifted hatchback –

1. Visual changes

Since it is just a mid-life refresh, no major changes will be made to the car. However, the front-end has been slightly tweaked. It comes with a new honeycomb mesh design for the front grille, along with a chrome strip that divides the radiator grille in two halves. The front fascia looks more aggressive than before, while the overall design largely remains similar.

The facelifted Swift is also expected to come with a new set of alloy wheels, and the rear-bumper is also slightly redesigned. Apart from these, no other major changes will be made to the 2020 Swift facelift on the outside.

2. New Powertrain

Since Maruti Suzuki distanced itself from diesel powertrains in the Indian market as the BS6 emission norms came into effect, the Swift currently gets a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 83 PS/113 Nm.

However, the automaker recently also launched a facelift for the Dzire, which saw the sub-4m sedan get a new 1.2-litre K12N DualJet petrol engine with start/stop function. This engine produces 90 PS power, while the torque output remains the same i.e. 113 Nm.

Apart from the increase in power output, it also returns a better fuel efficiency, and Maruti Suzuki could go ahead and plonk this same engine on the Swift facelift as well. The transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, along with a 5-speed AMT.

3. Features

Apart from the new seat upholstery, the facelifted Swift’s cabin will likely be identical to the outgoing model. It will continue to be offered with an all-black theme, while a few new features like a multi-colour MID for the instrument cluster and an updated version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system will likely be added.

Apart from that, features like an automatic climate control, smart key, push start/stop button, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs etc will continue to be offered with the hatch.

4. Expected Launch Date

Since the festive season is considered an auspicious period to purchase new vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Swift facelift in the Indian market around this year’s Diwali.

5. Expected Price

Maruti Suzuki currently retails the pre-facelift Swift at a starting price of Rs 5.19 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic trim. Since the facelifted model is expected to get a new powertrain, along with a few additional features, the hatchback could be on the receiving end of a price hike. However, the increase in price will be marginal.

Upon launch, the Swift facelift will continue to rival the likes of Ford Figo, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as the Tata Tiago in the Indian market.