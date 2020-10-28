5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Next-Gen Hyundai i20

The next-gen i20 will certainly be a step up from the now discontinued second-gen model of the hatch, and will certainly set new standards in the sub-4m premium hatchback segment

The upcoming third-gen i20 is one of the most highly anticipated Hyundai cars in the Indian market, and the Korean carmaker recently gave out a date for the car’s arrival in the country, i.e. November 5. Hyundai has already started accepting pre-bookings for the updated hatch, which can be made either online, or by visiting a dealership and paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

While Hyundai is yet to reveal in-depth about the next-gen i20’s specifications, here is a list of 5 most important things that you must know about the upcoming premium hatchback ahead of its launch, take a look –

1. Styling

The upcoming new-gen i20’s design has been drastically changed as compared to the outgoing model. That being said, the new car will be built on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, which lends it an aggressive front fascia. The hatch comes with a large cascading grille with a diamond-pattern mesh finish, flanked by sharp-looking headlights with LED daytime running lamps.

At the rear of the car will be Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lamps that are connected together with an LED bar running across the boot-lid. In addition, the upper half of the boot lid has been blackened out, while a rear faux diffuser will also be seen.

2. Class-leading Features

Just like the previous-gen i20, the new-gen model will also go on to set new standards in the premium hatchback segment. That being said, the car’s equipment list will likely consist of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully-digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charger, a multi-function steering wheel, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink connected-car tech, cruise control and so on.

On the safety front, the next-gen i20 is expected to come packed with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a high line Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera and Electronic Stability Control as well.

3. Plethora of Powertrains

Powering the upcoming third-gen i20 will be three different powertains, i.e. a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol TGDi unit, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner; all borrowed from the Venue.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor will generate 83 PS power and 114 Nm torque and will be offered with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT auto, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will be rated at 120 PS/172 Nm, and will be available with a 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) or 7-speed dual clutch transmission. On the other hand, the diesel engine will put out 100 PS of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque, and will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

4. Colour Options

Hyundai has revealed that the next-gen i20 will be offered with a total of six monotone and two dual tone paint schemes. The colour options include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper. The Polar White and Fiery Red colours will also be offered with an optional Black roof.

5. Variants & Expected Price

At launch, the next-gen Hyundai i20 will be available in four variants, namely Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). We expect Hyundai to launch the new-gen i20 at an introductory starting price of Rs 6 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 10 lakh for the top-end trim. Upon launch next month, the i20 will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo as well as the Honda Jazz.