Bajaj Pulsar 250F is likely to be the newest product in the Pulsar lineup, and here’s all that you should know about it

Bajaj Pulsar is indeed one of the most famous nameplates in the Indian 2-wheeler industry. Sadly, the brand has been keeping away from launching new motorcycles under the Pulsar umbrella. It is constantly rejigging the older models, instead. However, a new test mule of a Bajaj motorcycle has been spotted recently. We are glad to report that it looks reminiscent of the Pulsar 220F.

While it was wrapped in heavy camo, the distinctive Pulsar silhouette was easy to spot. Hence, a lot can be drawn out from the spy image. Well, here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F, based on our keen observations.

1. Brand-new Chassis

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be based on a brand-new chassis. The new motorcycle will not be using the existing twin-spar frame that underpins the current range. Also, the frame will spawn more models that will don the Pulsar moniker in the future.

2. New 250cc Engine

Reportedly, Bajaj is said to be developing a new 250cc engine for the upcoming Pulsar. No, it won’t be a re-tuned version of the liquid-cooled unit seen on the Dominar 250. The new engine will feature an air & oil-cooled setup. It is likely to develop a peak power output of around 25 Bhp.

3. Sporty Half Fairing

The 250F neatly packs in the memorable silhouette of the Pulsar 220F. It gets half fairing, which sheds a hint of it being an evolved version of the 220F. The half-fairing looks sporty in the spy image, and it gets fairing-mounted rearview mirrors as well.

4. Relaxed Ergonomics

The homegrown brand will pitch the Pulsar 250F as a sports tourer. Thus, the upcoming Pulsar 250F will be the best of both worlds, being comfortable and sporty. The rider can be seen sitting in a relaxed position, as he hardly leans to reach the handlebars. Hence, expect the upcoming Pulsar 250F to be quite comfortable a motorcycle.

5. Launch Timeline

Well, the Pulsar range is loved by the Indian audience, and the patrons have been waiting for a new Pulsar for quite some now. Expect the new Pulsar 250F to go on sale by the end of this year itself, as the test mule in the picture looks production-ready.