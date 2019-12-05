5 Things To Know About The Soon-Launching Skoda Octavia RS 245

Skoda teased us with a glimpse of the Octavia RS 245 with a video confirming that the driver-oriented car will be returning to India, before a final goodbye

Skoda officially revealed the fourth-gen Octavia a few weeks ago, with the car set to be launched next year. The Indian subsidiary of the brand has decided to give the third-gen Octavia one last hurrah by bringing the Euro-spec sports-oriented RS 245 version to India.

Initially, Skoda brought the Octavia RS 230 to India in 2017, which was a slightly detuned version of the Euro-spec model. The Czech manufacturer limited the stock to just 300 units, however, had to import 200 additional units since the demand for the car in the Indian market was so high.

Now, the Czech carmaker is planning to bring the RS 245 to India, and here is a list of 5 things you need to know about the upcoming car –

1. Skoda Octavia RS 245 Exteriors

Based on the current-gen Octavia, the RS 245 gets a split headlamp design at the front integrated with LED DRLs along with a black grille bearing the vRS badge, along with blacked out ORVMs. At the rear, the car gets dual trapezoidal exhausts along with a spoiler mounted on the tailgate, and of course, the vRS badging on the boot lid, over the regular Octavia.

Since the Octavia RS 245 is being brought to India as a completely built unit, it could also come equipped with the 19-inch Xtreme alloy wheels as seen on the Euro-spec model.

2. Skoda Octavia RS 245 Interiors

The Skoda Octavia vRS’ interior features the same overall design as the regular Octavia, but with a few additions like sporty Alcantara seats with contrasting red stitching and vRS badging. It also gets a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel over the regular car. The red stitching is not just limited to the seats, but can also be seen on the steering wheel and the gear knob, along with the vRS badge.

It gets eight-inch touchscreen infotainment integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and the Euro-spec car also comes with ambient lighting with a choice of 10 colours. Skoda could also offer a digital instrument cluster with the car, but there is no confirmation for the Indian-spec model to get it as of yet.

3. Skoda Octavia RS 245 Engine

Even though the last RS version to be sold in India had lesser power than the international model, this time around Skoda will be bringing completely built units (CBU) of the Euro-spec Octavia RS 245 to India. The car’s 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine makes 245 PS of power, along with 370 Nm torque, which is 15 PS and 20 Nm more than the previous model.

The transmission on offer continues to be VW’s 7-speed DSG, and is paired to an electronic limited-slip differential, The RS 245 is quick enough to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds and tops out at 250 kmph. Interestingly, the RS 245 is the most powerful version of Octavia ever put on sale.

4. Skoda Octavia RS 245 India Launch

Skoda India uploaded a 14-second long video on its official Youtube, teasing us with ‘two hundred forty-five horses’, and confirming that the RS 245 is coming soon to India. Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda India, himself confirmed that the company plans to bring 200 units of the current-gen Octavia RS 245 to India. The performance-orient car will likely make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo next year, in February. Expect the car to be launched at a later date next year.

5. Skoda Octavia RS 245 Expected Price

Skoda had priced the Octavia RS 230 at a starting price of Rs 25.12 lakh (ex-showroom) back in 2017. Since the RS 245 will be imported as a CBU, expect the prices of the car to go up. Skoda will likely price the Octavia RS 245 around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), and will have no direct rivals in the Indian market upon launch.