5 Things To Know About The New Suzuki ACross SUV

Before this, the Suzuki-Toyota product sharing agreement has already resulted in the latter introducing its Glanza hatchback based on the former company’s Baleno in the Indian market

Suzuki has made use of the global product-sharing agreement with Toyota to reveal a new SUV based on the latter’s RAV4 called ‘ACross’. Outside of India, this is the first product under the strategic alliance between the two Japanese manufacturers. While the ACross retains almost all of the original bits and pieces of the RAV4, it features some noteworthy changes to set it apart from the donor car.

We have compiled a list of the 5 things that you should know about the newly launched Suzuki ACross, take a read to know more about these 5 things in detail –

1. Dimensions

The ACross has a length of 4,635 mm, a width of 1,855 mm, stands 1,690 mm tall and has a 2,690 mm-long wheelbase. The five-seat SUV has a 490-litre boot space.

2. External Design

The Suzuki Across looks largely similar to the Toyota RAV4, however, Suzuki has given its version of the SUV a new front fascia, which include a larger radiator grille, slimmer LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned fog lamp housing, and of course, the Suzuki badging.

The side profile and the rear-end design of the Across is exactly same as the car it is based on. At the rear, the car gets the same LED tail lamps, the skid plate, dual exhausts, spoiler as the RAV4.

3. Interior Design

Just like on the outside, the cabin layout of the ACross also looks the same as the RAV4, apart from some minor changes. The biggest change you’ll notice is the steering wheel, which is slightly redesigned and sports the Suzuki emblem. The car gets the same floating touchscreen infotainment system as the RAV4.

4. Features & Safety

Features on offer include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, auto climate control, steering mounted controls etc. On the safety front, the car gets Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System and Lane Tracing Assist.

5. Powertrain

Powering the ACross is the same plug-in hybrid powertrain of the RAV4 which combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine (175 hp) with two electric motors, one on each axle. Suzuki says the front motor generates 182 hp and 270 Nm, while the rear motor puts out additional 54 hp power and 121 Nm torque.

The car also gets a 18.1 kWh battery mounted under the floor, which will lend it a range of 75 km on electric power alone. The combined power output is yet unknown, but what we do know is that the ACross comes with Suzuki’s E-Four electronic 4×4 configuration.