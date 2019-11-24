5 Things To Know About The New Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault launched a facelift for its entry-segment crossover Kwid last month. Looking to buy one and want to know more about it? Take a read

The Kwid was originally launched back in 2015, and Renault continued to sell the entry-segment car with no major updates since then. However, the French carmaker has spiced things up a little in the segment with the recently launched Kwid facelift.

Here are the 5 things that will probably answer all your questions about the 2019 Renault Kwid facelift –

1. Dimensions

In terms of size, the Kwid measures 3,731 mm in length, 1,579 mm in width, and stands 1,474 mm tall. It has a 2,422 mm wheelbase, and a 184 mm ground clearance, which means you can ease your mind even on bad roads.

2. Exterior and Interior Styling

Design-wise, the Kwid does not feel like an entry-segment car at all. The car poses like an SUV, and has a high bonnet to give it a beefy appearance. Externally, the Kwid gets a split headlamp design with LED DRLs at the front, plastic body cladding on the sides along with roof rails, and a faux skid plate at the rear, along with LED tail lamps. The car also features 14-inch wheels which makes it look well proportioned.

Inside the cabin, the Kwid features a dual-tone scheme. The dash features the car’s lettering, while the gear selector sits right in between the front seats. A touchscreen infotainment unit is also seen, which is borrowed from its sibling, the Triber.

3. Drivetrains

Renault has equipped the Kwid with two BS4-compliant three-cylinder petrol engines, which are a 0.8-litre unit, and a bigger 1.0-litre unit. The former makes 54 PS of max torque, and 72 Nm of max torque, whereas the latter puts out 68 PS/91 Nm. The car is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, and an optional AMT.

A test-mule of what could possibly be the BS6-compliant version of the Renault Kwid was also spied recently with camouflage, which indicates that the French carmaker could introduce it in the market soon.

4. Features and Safety

The 2019 Kwid gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition to that, it gets a rear armrest, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, remote keyless entry and an LED Digital MID.

On the safety front, Renault has equipped the car with reverse parking sensors, driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system and front seatbelt reminders.

5. Price and Competitors

The Renault Kwid has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 2.83 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant. Here is the variant-wise price list of the Renault Kwid facelift.

Variants Price STD 0.8-litre MT Rs 2.83 lakh RXE 0.8-litre MT Rs 3.53 lakh RXL 0.8-litre MT Rs 3.83 lakh RXT 0.8-litre MT Rs 4.13 lakh RXT 1.0-litre MT Rs 4.33 lakh Climber 1.0-litre MT Rs 4.54 lakh RXT 1.0-litre AMT Rs 4.63 lakh Climber 1.0-litre AMT Rs 4.84 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The 2019 Renault Kwid goes head to head against Maruti Suzuki’s new mini-SUV offering, the S-Presso, while it also puts up against the brand’s Alto K10, along with Datsun redi-GO.