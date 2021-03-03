5 Things To Know About The New Hyundai Bayon SUV

The Hyundai Bayon crossover SUV is expected to arrive at UK dealerships in June, with prices commanding a slight premium over the i20

Hyundai Motor officially revealed the Bayon crossover SUV on Tuesday, which will go on to become the entry-point to its SUV line-up in European countries. The said car has been specifically designed for Europe, and will not be sold in other markets. Considering its price point, the Bayon is touted to become a successful product for the Korean carmaker.

But does the Bayon have what it takes to become the best-selling B-segment SUV in Europe, and outperform the likes of Renault Captur, Ford Puma, Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008? Here is a list of the 5 things that you should know about the Hyundai Bayon to help you figure the answer out yourself, take a look –

Positioning

The Bayon is basically a B-segment SUV that will serve as the latest and the smallest member of Hyundai’s ever-growing SUV line-up. As previously mentioned, the crossover-SUV has been specifically designed for the European markets and can be called the Venue’s European counterpart since the sub-4m SUV isn’t sold in Europe. That said, the Bayon sits somewhere between the i20 and the Kona in Hyundai’s European line-up.

Name

Hyundai says that Bayon’s name is in line with the company’s existing SUV naming strategy, and it was inspired by a vacation hotspot called Bayonne, the capital of the French Basque Country, which is also considered one of the most scenic destinations in the south-west of France. Since the SUV has been designed exclusively for Europe, Hyundai has given it a European name.

External Styling

The Bayon features a radical design on the outside, and it ends up creating a divided opinion. Either way, the Bayon will certainly manage to make heads turn. At the front, the crossover gets a large radiator grille that opens at the bottom. The Bayon gets a split headlamp setup, with the LED DRL sitting on the top, connected together with a thin horizontal air intake, and the main headlamp unit placed in a separate unit below it.

The main headlight unit is joined with vertical air intakes that lend it a stylish look upfront. A skid plate has also been added to highlights its ruggedness. Moving to the sides, the car sports a prominent shoulder line, stylish looking alloy wheels, and plastic cladding on the lower portion of the body.

The rear-end of the Bayon feature arrow-shaped LED taillights that are connected to each other with a thin horizontal line running across the entire tailgate. The upper portion of the tailgate has been painted black in order to give the rear windshield an extended appearance. The rear bumper features extensive plastic cladding and also gets a skid plate.

Interiors & Features

On the inside, the Bayon features a cabin that is similar to the one seen on the i20. A 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system taking the center stage, while the car also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. LED ambient lighting has been integrated into the front passenger foot areas, door wells, and front door pull handle areas, as well as the storage area below the centre console.

Hyundai is offering three interior colour trims with the Bayon, namely Full Black, Dark Grey + Light Grey and Dark Grey + Safari Green stitching and inserts. The features on offer include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a premium Bose sound system, three USB ports, a wireless charging pad, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech and so on.

On the safety front, the Bayon gets Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Driver Attention Warning, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Assist and much more.

Powertrain Options

The Bayon is offered with a range of powertrains, including a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine that gets a 48V mild-hybrid system that will be offered on the top-of-the-line variants. This engine can be had with either a 6-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), or a 7-speed DCT, and is offered in two states of tune – 100 PS and 120 PS.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine is also available without 48V mild-hybrid tech, and this powertrain can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-speed DCT. Also on offer will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated MPi engine that generates 84 PS of max power, and can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.