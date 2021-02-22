5 Things To Know About The New Bajaj Pulsar 180

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 slots between the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc and Pulsar 220F in Bajaj’s line-up, and replaces the semi-faired Pulsar 180F

Bajaj Auto recently launched the BS6-compliant 2021 Pulsar 180 motorcycle in the Indian market, and apart from the mechanical changes to comply with the latest emission norms, the motorcycle also features some styling revisions. But has anything actually changed on the new Bajaj Pulsar 180 with this update?

We have compiled a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the 2021 BS6-compliant Bajaj Pulsar 180, take a read to know more in-depth about the bike –

Design

The 2021 Pulsar 180 carries over its overall design, and it still gets a single-pod headlight with twin DRLs, a tinted visor, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, a split-style seat, and a two-piece grab rail. However, the fairing seen on the outgoing 180F is missing, and hence, the new 180 features a much-cleaner naked look. What’s new is an engine cowl that enhances the bike’s sporty appeal. As of now, the motorcycle is being offered in a single dual-tone paint scheme, i.e. Black Red.

Engine

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is a 178.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-stroke motor that produces 17.02 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm, and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

Hardware

The suspension setup remains unchanged. That said, the bike gets a telescopic fork at the front which is coupled with 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorbers at the back. The braking duties are taken care of by a 280 mm disc up front, along with a 230 mm disc at the rear. The Pulsar 180 rides on 90/90 R17 front and 120/80 R17 rear section tubeless tyres.

Features

The features on offer with the Bajaj Pulsar 180 include a halogen headlamp, an LED tail lamp, sporty split seats, split grab handles, colour-coded alloy wheel decals, a single-channel ABS and a semi-digital instrument console that displays fuel economy and distance to empty details.

Price & Rivals

Bajaj has priced the 2021 Pulsar 180 at a base price of Rs 1,07,904 and it puts up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 180, as well as the Honda Hornet 2.0, which are retailed at a starting price of Rs 1,08,270 lakh and Rs 1,28,195 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).