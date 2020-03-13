5 Things To Know About The New Bajaj Dominar 250

The newly launched Dominar 250 is about Rs 30,000 cheaper than the D400, which makes the Dominar range accessible to a wider group of audience

Bajaj Auto recently launched the 250 cc version of the Dominar, which serves an entry-level model to the range that also consists of the Dominar 400. The quarter-litre bike has been priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs 30,000 more affordable than its 400 cc sibling.

At an on-road price of about Rs 1.90 lakh, how well packed is the new Dominar 250, and what specifications does it carry over from its older sibling? Keep reading to find out.

1) Dimensions

You will be glad to know that the new Dominar 250 measures the same as its 400 cc sibling. The bike has a length of 2,156 mm, a width of 836 mm, a height of 1,112 mm, and a 1,453 mm long wheelbase. The ground clearance and the fuel tank capacity are also identical at 157 mm and 13 litres respectively. However, the quarter-litre motorcycle is 4 kg lighter than the Dominar 400; which weighs 184 kg.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Dimensions Length(mm) 2156 Width(mm) 836 Height(mm) 1112 Ground clearance(mm) 157 Wheelbase(mm) 1453 Kerb weight(kg) 180

2) Design

As far as the styling is concerned, the Dominar 250 looks largely similar to the Dominar 400. Just like its older sibling, the D250 comes equipped with a split-seat design, all LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, upside-down front forks, a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock setup, twin-barrel exhaust and disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Dominar 250 can be had two different paint schemes, namely Canyon Red and Vine Black.

3) Engine

The D250 gets a 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled motor that comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The said powertrain belts out 26.6 hp of maximum power at 8500 rpm, and 23.5 Nm peak torque at 6500 rpm. The bike can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.5 seconds, and maxes out at 132 kmph.

4) Premium Components

The bike sports 37 mm upside-down telescopic forks up front, along with preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The braking duties are taken care of with a 300 mm disc at the front, and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The D250 gets black alloy wheels which are wrapped in 100/80-17 tyre at the front and a 130/80-17 tyre at the back.

5) Price and Competitors

As mentioned earlier, the Dominar 250 has been priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts it against the recently launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 etc.