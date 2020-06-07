5 Things To Know About The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe features a lot of updates over the outgoing pre-facelift model, which includes cosmetic changes, new features, and hybrid & plug-in hybrid powertrains

Hyundai recently revealed a mid-cycle update for the Santa Fe SUV, but the Korean carmaker ascertained that the said update is much more than a facelift, since the car is bigger in size, looks more futuristic and appealing, while also packs tons of additional equipment over the outgoing model.

Originally launched back in 2000 as a 2001MY car, the Santa Fe was Hyundai’s first ever SUV, and the car has come a long way from what it used to be. While the first-gen model gained popularity for its practicality and reliability, the 2020 model sets new standards in terms of technology that is on offer, while also boasts Hyundai’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

Here are the top five things you should know about the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe –

1. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Design

To begin with, the biggest highlight of the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is undoubtedly its huge front grille, which is way more prominent than the outgoing model. The grille will be made available with different patterns depending on variant chosen. Keeping up with the latest trend, the Santa Fe comes with a split-headlamp design with T-shaped LED daytime running lamps.

At the rear end, the car sports redesigned LED tail lamps, while it also gets a LED bar that runs across the entire boot horizontally, and connects the tail lights. The car gets a new rear bumper with a skid plate, and a slim horizontal reflector as well. Other external elements include roof rails, a rear roof spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

In addition, the updated SUV sports a new set of 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which make the Santa Fe look more masculine. Also, the top-end ‘Luxury’ trim also skips the black plastic cladding seen on the bumpers, wheel arches and side skirts, and gets body-coloured panels instead.

2. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Platform

While it’s just a mid-life update, there’s a reason is Hyundai is against calling it a facelift. The reason is that the 2020 Santa Fe is based on an entirely new platform which underpins the company’s Sonata sedan, as well as the Kia Sorento. Hyundai is calling it the “third-generation platform”, and it reportedly offers better performance, efficiency as well as safety.

3. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Powertrains

While Hyundai is yet to reveal the technical details of the 2020 Santa Fe, we do know that the updated SUV will be offered with both hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time. However, we expect to borrow its drivetrains from its sibling, the 2020 Kia Sorento.

With that being said, the 2020 Sorento will be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel motor producing 199 hp, or a 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid option that pairs the engine to a 1.5 kWh battery, producing 227 hp. Also on offer with the Kia SUV will be a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined 261 hp on offer from the petrol engine and electric motor.

4. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Features

Inside the cabin, the 2020 Santa Fe comes packed with a range of new features to improve the comfort and convenience. Extensive use of premium and soft-touch materials has been highlighted, while the dashboard and centre console have been redesigned.

The SUV now comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a new shift-by-wire gear selector placed on the center console, as well as a new Terrain Mode selector that offers three options i.e. Sand, Snow and Mud. Apart from that, the SUV also comes with different drive modes that include Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart.

5. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Expected Price

The outgoing pre-facelift Hyundai Santa Fe retails at a starting price of $26,275 (INR 19.85 lakh) in the United States, going all the way up to $37,785 (INR 28.55 lakh). Hyundai is yet to announce the official pricing of the 2020 Santa Fe, however, we expect Hyundai to increase the price by 3% to 8% owing to all the changes that the SUV has gone through.