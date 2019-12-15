5 Things To Know About The 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS recently updated the Apache RTR 200 4V with a new BS6-compliant engine and a few additional features

Since the deadline for BS6 emission norms is nearing, manufacturers are busy upgrading their line-up to comply with the stringent norms. TVS, one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, has already updated its Apache RTR 200 4V with a BS6-compliant powertrain.

However, upgrading the engine to be cleaner than what the BS4 emission norms required, is an expensive affair, and the buyer ends up being the bearer of the upgradation cost. The 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now costs about Rs 12,00 more expensive (Rs 1.24 lakh – ex-showroom) than the BS4-compliant model. What all do you get for the premium? Take a read –

1. Aesthetic updates

Over the outgoing model, the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V features new LED headlamps with ‘claw-shaped’ LED DRLs. Apart from that, the updated motorcycle also gets contrasting graphics on several parts of the body along with redesigned mirrors and black coloured engine.

2. BS6 compliant engine

The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V gets a new 197.75 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed transmission. The power output remains same at 20.2 hp at 8,500 rpm, but the torque has come down from 18.1 Nm at 7,000 rpm to 16.8 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

3. New-gen Fuel Injection System

The carburettor system of the outgoing model has been replaced by a fuel-injection system, which makes the ride more refined along with a wider powerband.

4. GTT Tech

TVS has also equipped the new RTR 200 4V with the Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology, which works in a similar way as the creep function in automatic transmissions.

5. Instrument Cluster

The Indian manufacturer has updated the instrument cluster on the motorcycle with the addition of new information and a dot matrix display. The Bluetooth-powered instrument cluster can be paired via a dedicated phone app to track ride telemetry as well.