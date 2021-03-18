5 Things To Know About India-Bound Ford Territory

The Ford Territory is currently available in a range of Asian markets, and new speculations suggest that the American carmaker is considering bringing the SUV to India

According to a recent report, Ford is evaluating launching its Territory SUV in the Indian market, and the car is expected to go on sale within the next few months. First introduced at the 2018 edition of the Chengdu Auto Show, Ford Territory is available in a few Asian markets including China, Cambodia, Laos as well as the Philippines.

The Territory could mark Ford’s entry into the upper half of the mid-size SUV segment in the country, however, the American automaker is yet to confirm this news. Ahead of its speculated launch in the country, we have put together a list of the top 5 things you should know about the upcoming Ford Territory, take a look –

1. Dimensions

In terms of size, the Ford Territory measures 4,580 mm in length, 1,936 mm in width, stands 1,674 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2,761 mm in length. For reference, let’s compare its dimensions to that of the Tata Harrier –

SUV Ford Territory Tata Harrier Length 4,580 mm 4,598 mm Width 1,936 mm 1,894 mm Height 1,674 mm 1,706 mm Wheelbase 2,761 mm 2,741 mm

The Harrier has a length of 4,598 mm, a width of 1,894 mm, a height of 1,706 mm and a 2,741 mm long wheelbase. This means that the Tata Harrier is 18 mm longer and 32 mm taller than the Territory, but the Ford SUV is 42 mm wider and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Harrier.

2. Powertrain

Powering the Philippine-spec Ford Territory is a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 143 PS of maximum power between 4500 – 5200 rpm, along with 225 Nm of peak torque that is delivered between 1500 – 4000 rpm. Power is sent to the front wheels with the help of a CVT auto gearbox.

3. Features

The Territory has been loaded up to the brim with features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a fully-digital 10-inch instrument cluster, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lights, a panoramic moonroof, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting, 8 speakers, keyless entry with push button start/stop, tilt and telescopic adjustment for multi-function leather steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, puddle lamps and so on.

4. Safety Tech

On the safety front, the foreign-spec Territory gets Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Collision Warning, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Blind Spot Information System, Electronic Stability Control, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Tyre Pressure Display, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage points.

5. Expected Price & Rivals

Ford is yet to reveal the details about the pricing of the Territory in India, and we expect it to be announced around its launch in the coming months. That said, the Territory is currently offered in the Philippines at a base price of PhP 1,277,000, which converts to Rs 19.05 lakh in Indian currency.

That said, the Territory will be slotted between the EcoSport and the Endeavour in Ford’s Indian portfolio. It will go on to rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass among other similarly priced SUVs.