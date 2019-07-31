5 Things To Know About Honda Adv 150 Adventure Scooter

Honda took the covers off the ADV 150 which takes its styling inspiration from X-ADV recently showcased in Indonesia

Honda two-wheeler ‘s stall at the 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) was able to attract a lot of attention because of one particular scooter, the ADV 150. This is a completely new kind of an offering in a small capacity scooter segment. We are not exactly sure whether the ADV 150 will come to India or not at this moment but we can surely inform you about this attractive and completely new 150cc scooter.

Here are the five things that you need to know about the newly unveiled Honda ADV 150:

1. Takes styling inspiration from the bigger X-ADV

All of you might be well aware of the fact that the ADV 150 takes its entire styling inspiration from the middleweight X-ADV 750 adventure scooter. The front apron of the scooter looks aggressive, especially with the sharp-looking LED lamps. Towards the rear, the ADV 150 gets an X shaped taillamp.

The brushed aluminium finish applied to somebody parts helps add a premium appearance to the scooter. The long single-piece handlebar and split footboard add some European flair to the scooter.

2. Powerful Liquid Cooled Motor

The Honda ADV 150 is powered by a 150cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor. This unit paired with a variomatic transmission produces about 14.5PS of peak power at 8500rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm.

The new engine features Honda’s Idling Stop System which automatically switches off the engine when it is kept in idle and turns back on again with a twist of a throttle. Honda claims that the scooter will return around 46.5 kmpl. The scooter has a fuel tank capacity of 8 Litres.

The ADV 150 150cc motor also gets Honda Alternating Current Generator (ACG) starter that uses the same generator motor that powers the electrical system to start the engine and eliminates the need of a separate starter motor. This results in a smooth and noiseless start.

3. Gets plenty of noteworthy features

The scooter not only looks stylish but is also practical at the same time. The ADV 150 gets a massive 28-litre under-seat storage while there is a separate small storage compartment positioned at the back of the front apron as well. The scooter also gets a DC charging socket that can charge up electronic devices including Smartphones.

The scooter also gets two levels adjustable windshield that definitely will protect the rider from the windblast while riding on the highway. Besides these features, the ADV 150 also gets Honda’s smart key alert system as well with which the owner can turn the scooter on if that person is in the proximity of the scooter.

The scooter also features an emergency stop signal that automatically turns on the hazard lamps when the rider applies the brakes in an emergency or during panic braking situation. The instrument cluster also provides plenty of information to the rider including fuel consumption, dual trip meter, oil change indicator, clock, date, and even an ambient temperature gauge.

4. Frame and suspension

The ADV 150 uses a double-cradle frame and depends on a telescopic fork at the front and Showa gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter uses a 240mm front and 220mm rear petal disc to bring it to a halt. The scooter is available with both CBS and ABS variant.

The ADV 150 has been fitted with 14-inch wheels at the front and 13-inch alloy wheels at the rear. The wheels are wrapped with dual-purpose tubeless tyres. It also gets an impressive ground clearance of 165 mm.

5. Will it launch in India?

Honda has priced the ADV 150 at Rp. 36.5 million (which is around Rs 1.8 lakh) for the ABS variant while the CBS variant is priced at Rp. 33.5 million (approximately Rs 1.65 lakh). The ADV 150 is available in four colour options-matte brown, silver, matte black, and red. There are no official words on whether Honda will launch the scooter in India or not at this moment. If they do bring the ADV 150 to India it will be brought via the CKD route.