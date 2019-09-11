5 Things To Know About 2020 Honda Activa 125 BS6, Launching Today

The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 model should command a premium of roughly Rs 4,000 over the BS4-compliant version

The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 model was unveiled back in June this year and Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Ltd (HMSIL) will finally launch the updated scooter today. With this, the Activa 125 will become the company’s first scooter to feature a BS6-compliant engine. The new model even gets some new features, with some of them being best-in-class offerings.

For example, the fuel-injection system for the automatic scooter is the first such setup on any Honda scooter and the second model in its segment, after the Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI, to feature this technology. There are many other highlights, out of which the 5 most important aspects have been detailed below:

1. Launch Date and Price

The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 model will be launched today. Its prices are likely to be kept roughly Rs 4,000 higher than those of the BS4 version, which has been on sale in a price range of Rs 60-64,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Engine

As the motor of the new Honda Activa 125 is BSVi-compliant, it comes with some new features, which includes a fuel injection system that plays a key role with reducing the emissions and improving the performance and the efficiency. The updated model comes with an ACG starter that keeps a check on the engine noise, while the i3S technology switches off the engine on prolonged idle, thereby helping the motor conserve fuel.

3. Additional Features

The new Honda Activa 125 BSVI model even comes with an updated features list. The revised instrument console, for example, comes with read-outs for the riding range, instantaneous fuel mileage and average fuel mileage. The scooter even gets an external fuel-filler cap, LED headlamps, LED position lamps and i3S technology.

4. Upgraded Looks

The cosmetic changes on the Honda Activa 125 BSVI model are quite minor. There is a revised headlamp, updated tailpiece, a new glove compartment and upgraded chrome applique on the side apron.

5. Suspension and Brake

The new Honda Activa 125 BSVI model comes with telescopic forks up front and a 3-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The top-end variant of the new scooter gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum unit on the rear. CBS is standard on all the variants.