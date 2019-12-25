5 Things To Know About 2020 BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the first bikes to be upgraded with a BS6-compliant engine, along with the RTR 200 4V

The Apace RTR 160 4V has performed pretty well in a highly competitive segment, since its launch last year. Now, TVS Motor Company has updated the motorcycle to comply with the BS6 emission norms, but the engine upgrade is certainly not the only thing that’s new about the bike. Here is a list of 5 things that TVS has updated on the 2020 BS6-compliant Apache RTR 160 4V –

1. Cosmetic changes

The updated Apache RTR 160 4V gets new graphics in the form of a chequered flag on the knee recess, which is paired with a new dual-tone black and grey seat.

2. LED DRLs And LED Headlamp

The motorcycle now gets a sharp-looking LED headlamp integrated with LED DRLs that replace the halogen headlamps on the outgoing bike, and are positioned to look like a claw.

3. New BS6-compliant Fuel Injection engine

The 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V is a fuel-injected system, which TVS calls the Race-Tuned Fuel Injection technology (RT-Fi). Powering the motorcycle is a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

The updated engine now makes 15.8 hp power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm, compared to the outgoing model which was rated at 16.6 hp at 8,000 rpm/14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

4. GTT Tech

Just like its bigger sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS has equipped the RTR 160 4V with Glide Through Traffic technology, which lets the bike creep through traffic without being fed any acceleration.

5. Price

As compared to the carburetted BS4 version of the Apache RTR 160 4V with drum brakes, the 2020 model costs about Rs 8,000 more now, thanks to the updated fuel-injection system and BS6-compliance. It is now priced at Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the disc variant of the 2020 RTR 160 4V now costs Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost a Rs 3,000 premium over the older fuel-injected disc model.