5 Things To Expect From The Skoda Vision India (Seltos/Creta Rival) SUV

Skoda is working on a Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta rivalling compact SUV specifically for the Indian market, concept to debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India revealed the sketches of the Vision IN concept yesterday, which reveals some information about the car. Even though the sketches reveal a similar design to the Kamiq SUV, Skoda has confirmed that the Vision IN will be specifically developed for the Indian market.

Here are 5 things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Vision IN concept which is set to make a debut at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo next month –

1. To spawn a mid-size SUV

The Vision IN concept is basically Skoda’s upcoming mid-size SUV for the Indian market. The production-ready version of the car will take on the likes of Kia Seltos and the upcoming next-gen Hyundai Creta among other SUVs, when it launches later this year or in early 2021.

2. Large freestanding touchscreen

The previous sketches of the Vision IN concept revealed the interiors of the upcoming SUV. It sported a flat-bottom steering wheel with the SKODA lettering, but the centre of attention was the large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The said unit might be borrowed from the 2020 Skoda Octavia, which can be had with either a 8.25-inch or a 10-inch touchscreen.

3. Virtual cockpit

Skoda offers a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen as the instrument cluster on the top-end trims of the Octavia, Superb and the Kodiaq. The ‘Virtual Cockpit’ gets a customisable layout and 3D graphics which replace the traditional analogue dials. The screen can be configured to display trip and driving assist info, satellite navigation, among other things.

4. Powertrains

The production-ready version of the Vision IN SUV will likely be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, along with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit. Both automatic and manual transmissions will be on offer with the car.

5. MQB A0 IN Platform with high localised content

The Skoda Vision IN is being developed on the Volkswagen Group’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. It is also confirmed that the SUV will have a 2,651 mm long wheelbase, which is 21 mm and 41 mm longer than the Kia Seltos and the 2020 Hyundai Creta.