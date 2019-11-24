5 Things To Expect From 2020 Mahindra Scorpio SUV

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio will offer an entirely new exterior design, a more premium interior and a new BSVI-compliant diesel engine with more power

It has by now become quite well-known that Mahindra, the popular Nashik-based homegrown UV maker, has been working on a slew of new products that aren’t too far from their market debut. Among the most important of these upcoming Mahindra cars in India will be an all-new generation of the Mahindra Scorpio.

It may be noted that the popularity of the current version of this small SUV has suffered in recent times, which is primarily due to the advent of the fresher rivals. The next-gen model (codename – Z101), however, could be exactly what the doctor has ordered to revitalize the sales performance of this brand.

The next-gen version, which will become the third generation of the popular SUV, will offer a lot more in almost all counts as compared to the current model and here are 5 things you should know about the Z101 –

1. More Features and Space

To be underpinned by an all-new platform, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will have larger dimensions than the current model. This will easily lead to a roomier cabin than what the current version offers. Moreover, the interior setup will have a better quality and would even offer several new features.

Like the XUV300, the next-gen model of the Scorpio could offer bits like dual-zone aircon and an electric sunroof. Also, unlike the current version, which gets side-facing third-row of seats, the next-gen model will have front-facing seats that will help the SUV pass off for a more premium model.

2. Refreshing Design

In spite of its age, the design of the Mahindra Scorpio has its own share of fans. The fast-ageing SUV might not like anywhere as refreshing as the current crop of SUVs but it still enjoys a high street presence.

The company has ensured us that the design of the next-gen model would capture the essence of the current version but on the same time, would have a much more modern look. In all probability, the front-end of the new model would take design inspiration from the Alturas G4.

The front section of the new vehicle would therefore have a sweptback pair of headlamps, X-section front bumper and several chrome appliques to jazz up the entire appearance. Also, instead of the upright windscreen of the current model, the next generation Scorpio could have a car-like windscreen set a high rake angle.

3. All-new BSVI-compliant Engine

Another big highlight of the next generation Mahindra Scorpio will be its engine. While the current version is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel motor that has seen several updates during its lifetime, the next-gen model will draw its juice from an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be BSVI compliant and totally replace the current motor from the company’s portfolio.

The same engine will be used in varying tunes to power even power other models like the next generations of the Thar and XUV500. A 4WD option should be offered at least on select trims.

4. Developed in North America

Like the Mahindra Marazzo, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been developed at the Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC), while the research and development takes place at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. This would ensure that the next generation of the company’s popular SUV would be a world-class product that can be launched in several global markets without requiring any drastic alterations.

5. Launch and Price

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be among the first of a line-up of all-new models that the manufacturer intends to launch in the near future. The new-gen Scorpio would make its debut around end-Q1, 2020 and go on sale in a price range of Rs 10-13 lakh.