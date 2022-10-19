5 SUVs You Can Buy Without Waiting This Dhanteras – Hyryder To Vitara

Some variants of the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder can be taken delivery this Dhanteras

The Indian automotive industry has seen plenty of activity in recent months ahead of the festive season as a number of new launches came into play mainly across different SUV segments to take advantage of the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst consumers during this auspicious period.

This has led to a steady increase in demand and manufacturers are certainly playing catch up especially to meet the requirements and reduce the waiting period for their popular models. Here we have listed some of the variants of popular SUVs that can be bought this Dhanteras and indeed cars are available across dealerships in Delhi-NCR:

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G & V Neo Drive variants come with less waiting period and they can be purchased this Dhanteras without hassle. The former is priced at Rs. 14.34 lakh and the latter costs Rs. 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and they derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed MT.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has garnered more than 60,000 bookings in India and just like its Toyota sibling, its deliveries have commenced across India. The Grand Vitara Zeta & Alpha 1.5 K-series variants have a low waiting period that they can be taken delivery soon. The Zeta costs Rs. 13.89 lakh while the Alpha is priced at Rs. 15.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

3. Kia Seltos:

The Kia Seltos is the second best-selling midsize SUV in the country but some of the variants are available with a very low period of waiting. The Seltos GTX & GTX Plus, HTK, HTK Plus petrol and HTX Plus are available to purchase and be taken delivery of this Dhanteras.

4. Kia Sonet:

The Kia Sonet compact SUV’s HTK Plus Petrol and GTX Plus MT Petrol variants are available with a very low waiting period and they can be bought instantly in many places.

5. Hyundai Alcazar:

The Hyundai Alcazar is the three-row version of the Creta with added practicality and with several seven-seater SUVs having high waiting period, the Alcazar can be considered as a good alternative for many consumers.